Advertisement

Idaho college campuses prepare for fall classes with COVID-19

CSI expects a 5% decrease in enrollment.
With fall classes approaching, college campuses are preparing for a decrease in enrollment
With fall classes approaching, college campuses are preparing for a decrease in enrollment(yes)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, ID (KMVT/KSVT) - With the fall semester approaching, colleges in Idaho are worried about a decrease in enrollment due to COVID-19.

Back in March, COVID-19 forced the College of Southern Idaho to shutdown its campus, and it is currently looking at a 5% decrease in enrollment from last year at this time, partly because some students are worried about what classes will look like this fall.

“Many students are saying they will take a semester off if it is online again,” said Angel Montes De Oca, College of Southern Idaho student.

Montes De Oca, who is a Chemistry major, said taking online courses for him is tough due to the intensity of his classes and he likes having face-to-face time with the instructors.

Another concern raised by students and families is health, due to Coronavirus cases spiking in the Gem State.

“A lot of parents and students are concerned about being close to someone that may be infected, or may test positive for COVID-19,” said Kimberlee LaPray, public information officer at College of Southern Idaho.

Prospective CSI student Michael Johnson, who was checking out the campus Wednesday, said social distancing from your friends can be a drag when you're a teenager going to college.

“I just don’t like that we are just so far apart. . . ‘hey friend’. . . I don’t like having to shout.”

However, LaPray said the school is working to alleviate students’ concerns by notifying them that classes will be in-person and not online again.

“The fall semester is scheduled to start as though it was any other semester.”

LaPray also said when students return to school masks will be handed out to students. There will also be hand sanitizer stations in buildings and markings to maintain social distancing. Students will also be asked to help instructors wipe down desks between classes.

“Everyone is responsible for our health and safety. Anyone who can help wipe down, sanitize will certainly help,” said LaPray.

Johnson said he was impressed by what he saw at the school on Wednesday. He said he feels better about attending the school in the fall after walking around the campus, talking to people.

LaPray said all the instructors are planning on returning this fall, but the school will be instituting a hiring freeze as they are expecting a 5% budget cut this upcoming Fiscal Year 2021 due to COVID-19, and the hiring freeze will continue and until revenue projections allow it.

Officials with Idaho State University and the University of Idaho said their schools are also talking with current and prospective students to address any concerns and to minimize any possibility of decreased enrollment this fall.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series cancelled

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
On Monday, the Twin Falls Tonight committee announced they had made the tough decision to cancel this year's 2020 summer concert series.

News

Crews put out fire at Twin Falls charter school exterior classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff and Steve Kirch
Fire crews quickly put out a fire in a portable classroom at a Twin Falls charter school Wednesday afternoon.

News

Two charged following Fourth of July weekend stabbing near Hansen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Two people have been charged after two men were stabbed and another injured early Sunday morning south of Hansen.

News

Magic Valley businesses feeling strain of coin shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Due to a national coin shortage, businesses may be asking their customers to use exact change or a card when paying.

Latest News

News

Two teens injured in four-wheeler accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff and Rachel Sweet
One boy was taken by air to Idaho Falls, and the other was taken by personal vehicle to Burley.

News

US-95 opens temporary road around rockslide

Updated: 9 hours ago
Idaho highway officials opened a temporary road near where a rockslide had closed the highway since Friday.

News

Idaho travelers respond to mask requirements

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:56 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Impact of mask requirements on travelers. Ketchum now requiring masks in public areas.

News

Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series cancelled

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
Committee member Tony Prater says they still hope to be able to hold at least one concert in late August or September in downtown Twin Falls.

News

Twin Falls Pest Abatement District catches blue gill to control mosquitoes

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District works to protect the community from harmful mosquitoes and black flies and Tuesday, they utilized a simple tool, the blue gill fish.

News

Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District hosts blue gill fish catch

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District hosts blue gill fish catch