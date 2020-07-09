Advertisement

Jerome County expanding jail facilities, adding 60 beds

The sheriff's office plans the expansion in two phases
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Jerome County Jail is currently in the process of expanding its facility.

The Jerome County Jail currently has 135 beds.

“We are currently doing the expansion,” said Staff Sgt. Troy Tolman, “We are going to add right now 30 more beds, two different pods, 15 inmates in each pod. That’s phase one and then phase two expansion, we will add another 30 more inmates at that time, in two more pods.”

The construction started in the beginning of May and hopes to be done by the end of November.

“We usually only house about 50 or 60 Jerome County inmates, so all the other inmates are out-of-county inmates, federal inmates stuff like that,” Tolman said.

The expansion will allow the Jerome County Jail to continue housing inmates from other counties.

“Essentially all those added beds are going to be contracted beds, so that’s going to be added money coming in to the sheriff’s department,” Tolman said.

They never want to have every bed full in case there is a conflict between inmates, and for the safety of the deputies.

“We don’t ever want to be at capacity, because it just causes more issues and stuff like that so we like to leave a couple beds in each pod so we can move inmates around,” Tolman said.

