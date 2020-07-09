Magic Valley residents react to in-person instruction in Idaho schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Idaho governor Brad little is pushing for in-person instruction in Idaho schools this fall. KMVT is putting you first with reaction from parents in the Magic Valley.

Following a special meeting, the Idaho State Board of Education has approved a school reopening framework, which will provide guidance to local officials in their decisions about the safety of reopening public schools.

Board President Debbie Critchfield, told KMVT it is now up to local school districts to make the decision of whether or not they will have in-person instruction this fall.

“Local board members are the ultimate deciders of the things that pertain to their school district,” said Critchfield.

The Idaho back to school framework sets expectations, and establishes guidelines and best practices for school districts and charter schools to use.

“The priority and expectation is that schools will have students back in classrooms, and the guidance is there in order to support that effort so that they feel like they have the needed tools as they make their decisions.” Critchfield said.

Putting you first, KMVT went out into the community to find out what the public thinks about sending students back into the classroom.

Twin Falls resident Marie Oliver, feels torn on whether or not schools should be filled with students this fall, describing it as a conundrum.

“My mother works for the Filer School District, she is a Librarian, she is 77 years old, so I do have some concerns about someone of her age catching COVID if she goes back to school,” said Oliver.

Others residents KMVT spoke with, feel more concerned about the affects home or online schooling will have on their children’s mental health.

“With single parents, they are not going to be able to get the education they need. I think they need to go back to school and build their germ systems back up. I think it is just totally wrong to not let them go back to school,” said Julie Erickson, Twin Falls resident.

The Idaho back to school framework is posted on the state board of education website.

In Twin Falls, the school district says they will announce their drafted plan Monday night, after their board meeting.

