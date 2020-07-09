Advertisement

Minidoka and Jerome School Districts create action plan for school

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Minidoka School District and Jerome School District have come up with a plan to help keep kids safe this fall when heading back to school.

“It deals with disinfecting and cleaning and also how we are cleaning and how kids are moving throughout the school.” said Dale Layne, the superintendent for Jerome Schools said. “For example in elementary school instead of kids going to a music room, the music teacher may be coming to them, so that way the kids stay with the same group and they aren’t sharing some of the spaces.”

The plan fluctuates how many students are in a building, depending on the severity of the pandemic in the county.

Every day will be labeled a different color, if the students were in school today. it would be labeled as yellow.

Green would be no restrictions, orange would be only half the students in school at any time, half of the kids learning at home and half of them learning at school. Red would be all students learning at home.

“We are waiting for more information from the state department and the situation would change in an instant if we were to have an employee or student test positive,” said James Ramsey, the superintendent for Minidoka County Schools.

Parents and guardians will be notified by email, phone call and text message for what color day it is.

Both Ramsey and Layne say getting the kids back to school is vital.

“It’s important for kids just on several levels, educational obviously, but on that social emotional level, kids need the interaction, so we are working to make sure everybody is safe,” said Layne

“It’s our priority, we want our students back in school,” said Ramsey.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 flown to E. Idaho hospital following T- bone crash in Twin Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe and KMVT News Staff
At least one person was flown to a hospital following a Thursday morning crash at the corner of Kimberly Road and Locust Street in Twin Falls.

State

LIVE: Idaho reveals K-12 school reopening plan for fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to discuss Idaho’s K-12 Reopening Plan and Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

News

Idaho college campuses prepare for fall classes with COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
With Fall semester approaching, colleges in Idaho are worried about a decrease in enrollment due to Covid-19.Back in March Covid -19 forced the College of Southern Idaho to shutdown its campus, and it is currently looking at a 5% decrease in enrollment from last year at this time, partly because some students are worried about what classes will look like this Fall, like will classes be mostly online again.

News

Magic Valley businesses feeling strain of coin shortage

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Due to a national coin shortage, businesses may be asking their customers to use exact change or a card when paying.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series cancelled

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
On Monday, the Twin Falls Tonight committee announced they had made the tough decision to cancel this year's 2020 summer concert series.

News

Crews put out fire at Twin Falls charter school exterior classroom

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff and Steve Kirch
Fire crews quickly put out a fire in a portable classroom at a Twin Falls charter school Wednesday afternoon.

News

Two charged following Fourth of July weekend stabbing near Hansen

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Two people have been charged after two men were stabbed and another injured early Sunday morning south of Hansen.

News

Magic Valley businesses feeling strain of coin shortage

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Due to a national coin shortage, businesses may be asking their customers to use exact change or a card when paying.

News

Two teens injured in four-wheeler accident

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff and Rachel Sweet
One boy was taken by air to Idaho Falls, and the other was taken by personal vehicle to Burley.

News

US-95 opens temporary road around rockslide

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM MDT
Idaho highway officials opened a temporary road near where a rockslide had closed the highway since Friday.