Minidoka and Jerome School Districts create action plan for school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Minidoka School District and Jerome School District have come up with a plan to help keep kids safe this fall when heading back to school.

“It deals with disinfecting and cleaning and also how we are cleaning and how kids are moving throughout the school.” said Dale Layne, the superintendent for Jerome Schools said. “For example in elementary school instead of kids going to a music room, the music teacher may be coming to them, so that way the kids stay with the same group and they aren’t sharing some of the spaces.”

The plan fluctuates how many students are in a building, depending on the severity of the pandemic in the county.

Every day will be labeled a different color, if the students were in school today. it would be labeled as yellow.

Green would be no restrictions, orange would be only half the students in school at any time, half of the kids learning at home and half of them learning at school. Red would be all students learning at home.

“We are waiting for more information from the state department and the situation would change in an instant if we were to have an employee or student test positive,” said James Ramsey, the superintendent for Minidoka County Schools.

Parents and guardians will be notified by email, phone call and text message for what color day it is.

Both Ramsey and Layne say getting the kids back to school is vital.

“It’s important for kids just on several levels, educational obviously, but on that social emotional level, kids need the interaction, so we are working to make sure everybody is safe,” said Layne

“It’s our priority, we want our students back in school,” said Ramsey.

