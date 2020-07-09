Salute to Farmers: Cranney Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Swallowed by the surrounding South Hills sits a large array of farmland owned by Cranney Farms. Cranney Farms owns around 20,000 acres of land.

"It was originally homesteaded in 1907 by what would be my great great grandfather, and it's been in the family ever since then. This is the current. Myself and my partners are the fifth generation," Tyler Cranney said.

Tyler Cranney is among two others of the fifth generation to run the farm.

“I think we feel a lot of responsibility to carry on the legacy that we have inherited,” Cranney said.

The farms main cash crop is potatoes, but they also grow sugar beets, malt barley, winter wheat, mustard, and corn alfalfa.

"I think you understand that it's more than just a job or a career. It's really a lifestyle and a way of life," Cranney added.

That way of life is passed down through generations at Cranney Farms

"It's a great way to raise a family, and have the opportunity to teach them how to work and where food comes from and just really important, I think, values in life," Cranney said.

The farm takes more than just family, too.

“We’ve got some fantastic employees, who work hard and understand what it takes to make a farm run and i think it’s important to recognize that, their hard work and their loyalty,” Cranney said.

