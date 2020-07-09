Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Cranney Farms

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Swallowed by the surrounding South Hills sits a large array of farmland owned by Cranney Farms. Cranney Farms owns around 20,000 acres of land.

"It was originally homesteaded in 1907 by what would be my great great grandfather, and it's been in the family ever since then. This is the current. Myself and my partners are the fifth generation," Tyler Cranney said.

Tyler Cranney is among two others of the fifth generation to run the farm.

“I think we feel a lot of responsibility to carry on the legacy that we have inherited,” Cranney said.

The farms main cash crop is potatoes, but they also grow sugar beets, malt barley, winter wheat, mustard, and corn alfalfa.

"I think you understand that it's more than just a job or a career. It's really a lifestyle and a way of life," Cranney added.

That way of life is passed down through generations at Cranney Farms

"It's a great way to raise a family, and have the opportunity to teach them how to work and where food comes from and just really important, I think, values in life," Cranney said.

The farm takes more than just family, too.

“We’ve got some fantastic employees, who work hard and understand what it takes to make a farm run and i think it’s important to recognize that, their hard work and their loyalty,” Cranney said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series cancelled

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
On Monday, the Twin Falls Tonight committee announced they had made the tough decision to cancel this year's 2020 summer concert series.

Obituaries

McClellan, Douglas “Doug” George

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Douglas “Doug” George McClellan, a 66-year-old resident of Paul, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Obituaries

Ivie, Sherry B.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Sherry B. Ivie, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home in Gooding.

News

Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series cancelled

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
Committee member Tony Prater says they still hope to be able to hold at least one concert in late August or September in downtown Twin Falls.

Latest News

Community

Mountain View Food Pantry helps Mini-Cassia area

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The food pantry offers food boxes to anybody in the community every 31 days.

Community

Mountain View Food Pantry helps Mini-Cassia Area

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:48 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Mountain View Food Pantry helps Mini-Cassia Area

Obituaries

Chatterton, Stephen M.

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Stephen M. Chatterton, 65, of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on April 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Obituaries

Rowe, Don W.

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:40 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Don W. Rowe, 73, of Twin Falls, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at home

Obituaries

Robinson, Gordon Jerome

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:35 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Gordon Jerome Robinson, 77, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home in Hagerman.

Obituaries

LaCroix, Harold “Hal”

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:27 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Harold "Hal" LaCroix, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home in Gooding.