Shoshone Police looking for suspect after park bathroom set a blaze

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon somebody lit the toilet paper dispensers on fire at the Shoshone City Park.

A reward has now been put up for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The fire department told KMVT it was minimal damage.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 The Shoshone Police Department is asking for your help! Today, July 7th at approximately 240 PM,... Posted by City of Shoshone Police Department on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The Shoshone Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the City and Rural Fire Department all responded.

