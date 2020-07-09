Shoshone Police looking for suspect after park bathroom set a blaze
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon somebody lit the toilet paper dispensers on fire at the Shoshone City Park.
A reward has now been put up for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
The fire department told KMVT it was minimal damage.
The Shoshone Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the City and Rural Fire Department all responded.
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.