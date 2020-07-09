Advertisement

Shoshone Police looking for suspect after park bathroom set a blaze

By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon somebody lit the toilet paper dispensers on fire at the Shoshone City Park.

A reward has now been put up for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The fire department told KMVT it was minimal damage.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 The Shoshone Police Department is asking for your help! Today, July 7th at approximately 240 PM,...

Posted by City of Shoshone Police Department on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The Shoshone Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the City and Rural Fire Department all responded.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jerome County expanding jail facilities, adding 60 beds

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Jerome County Jail is currently in the process of expanding their facility.

News

Jerome County leaders say economy fairs well despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
The Jerome Chamber of Commerce hosted a state-of-the-economy event Wednesday at Mountain View Barn. Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't hurt local business too much.

News

Rupert man hospitalized after striking power pole

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Rupert man was hospitalized after crashing into a power pole Wednesday in Cassia County.

News

Shoshone Police looking for suspect after park bathroom set a blazse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon somebody lit the toilet paper dispensers on fire at the Shoshone City Park.

Latest News

News

Magic Valley residents react to in-person instruction in Idaho schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Idaho governor Brad little is pushing for in-person instruction in Idaho schools this fall. KMVT is putting you first with reaction from parents in the Magic Valley.

Surviving or Thriving

Surviving on the inside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Elisha
A deeper dive into the mental health disturbances correctional facilities deputies and officers may face due to their line of duty.

News

Crews put out fire at Twin Falls charter school exterior classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Fire crews quickly put out a fire in a portable classroom at a Twin Falls charter school Wednesday afternoon.

News

Idaho college campuses prepare for fall classes with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
With the fall semester approaching, colleges in Idaho are worried about a decrease in enrollment due to COVID-19.

News

Minidoka and Jerome School Districts create action plan for school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The plan fluctuates how many students are in a building, depending on the severity of the pandemic in the county.

News

1 flown to E. Idaho hospital following T- bone crash in Twin Falls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe and KMVT News Staff
At least one person was flown to a hospital following a Thursday morning crash at the corner of Kimberly Road and Locust Street in Twin Falls.