Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, July 09, 2020

Today is going to be warmer than yesterday was as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies today as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Most locations are also going to be dry today, although a couple stray showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the Wood River Valley and in the South Hills.

Tonight is then going to have clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy after midnight tonight in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have sunny skies and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as a weak storm system passes by our area to the north as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday is then going to be a hot day as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s and low 100s in the Magic Valley. A cold front is then going to cool our temperatures down some as we head into Sunday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. This cold front is also going to provide us with breezy conditions on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are also expected on both Saturday and Sunday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, are then going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley, and these below average temperatures are all courtesy of a cooler air mass that is going to be located over our area. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and these breezy conditions are all courtesy of a storm system that is going to be hanging out to the north of our area.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, JULY 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A couple stray showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the South Hills. Warmer. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A couple stray showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 82

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. A little breezy after midnight. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. Low: 59

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 52

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, JULY 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny. Breezy and warm. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny. Breezy and warm. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. High: 83

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph before midnight, then SSE 5-10 mph after midnight. Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 51

SATURDAY, JULY 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. High: 97 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 89 Low: 55

SUNDAY, JULY 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny. Breezy and not as warm. High: 88 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. High: 83 Low: 50

MONDAY, JULY 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and warm. High: 85 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 79 Low: 48

TUESDAY, JULY 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy. High: 82 Low: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 77 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 84

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 79

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.