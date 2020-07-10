Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.(KCK Police)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jerome County expanding jail facilities, adding 60 beds

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Jerome County Jail is currently in the process of expanding their facility.

News

Shoshone Police looking for suspect after park bathroom set a blaze

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The fire department told us it was minimal damage.

News

Jerome County leaders say economy fairs well despite pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
The Jerome Chamber of Commerce hosted a state-of-the-economy event Wednesday at Mountain View Barn. Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't hurt local business too much.

News

Rupert man hospitalized after striking power pole

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Rupert man was hospitalized after crashing into a power pole Wednesday in Cassia County.

News

Shoshone Police looking for suspect after park bathroom set a blazse

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon somebody lit the toilet paper dispensers on fire at the Shoshone City Park.

Latest News

News

Magic Valley residents react to in-person instruction in Idaho schools

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Idaho governor Brad little is pushing for in-person instruction in Idaho schools this fall. KMVT is putting you first with reaction from parents in the Magic Valley.

Surviving or Thriving

Surviving on the inside

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Emily Elisha
A deeper dive into the mental health disturbances correctional facilities deputies and officers may face due to their line of duty.

News

Crews put out fire at Twin Falls charter school exterior classroom

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Fire crews quickly put out a fire in a portable classroom at a Twin Falls charter school Wednesday afternoon.

News

Idaho college campuses prepare for fall classes with COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
With the fall semester approaching, colleges in Idaho are worried about a decrease in enrollment due to COVID-19.

News

Minidoka and Jerome School Districts create action plan for school

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The plan fluctuates how many students are in a building, depending on the severity of the pandemic in the county.

News

1 flown to E. Idaho hospital following T- bone crash in Twin Falls

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:41 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe and KMVT News Staff
At least one person was flown to a hospital following a Thursday morning crash at the corner of Kimberly Road and Locust Street in Twin Falls.