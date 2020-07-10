Anderson, Oliver George

ALBION—Oliver George “Dickie” Anderson, 82, of Albion, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He was born Oct. 21, 1937, on the family ranch in Albion, Idaho; he was the first child of Richard Storey and Helen Poulsen Anderson. Helen did not like his name and would forever call him Dickie; however, he preferred Dick. In February 1939, he became a big brother to his only sister, Darla. They grew up together on the ranch where they had many chores. A lot of the hard work came when their dad started racing thoroughbred horses. They would clean stalls and condition the horses. Dick got the “pleasure” of breaking most of the horses they raced. He attended elementary school in Albion and graduated from Declo High School in 1955. He participated in FFA, football, basketball, track, and excelled in rodeo. In 1955, he became the High School All-Around Cowboy in Salmon, Idaho, by winning the bareback riding, steer wrestling, and cow cutting.

After graduation, he became a professional cowboy on the rodeo circuit. He would travel to various rodeos in the Western United States where he won multiple saddle bronc championships. He retired from rodeo in 1973 due to an injury. Dick had the honor of being inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2008.

In 1957, he married Nita Delores Freeman. Together they had four children, John “Rory,” Deborah, Lorrie, and Ronnie. Dick later married Anna Janice Fries, Aug. 1, 1961, in Elko, Nevada, at a rodeo. Together they had two children, Helen Michelle and Lisa Jane. He and Janice spent many great years together and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2011.

Dick and Janice spent most of their lives on the ranch doing what they loved. Summers were spent moving cows and water, cutting and baling hay, and fixing fence. Winters involved feeding cows, doctoring calves, and breaking ice. When spring finally came, everyone in the valley would come to help with the branding.

When he was not working on the ranch, he was with the many friends he had. There were numerous camping, hunting, and fishing trips. He was an animal lover. He had multiple pets throughout his life; however, his most beloved pet was his dog, Gizmo.

Dick is survived by his children, Lisa Anderson of Albion, Rorey (Angela) Anderson of Buffalo, New York, Deborah (J.W.) Gilliam of McCamey, Texas, and Lorrie (Arthor) Crowe of Midland, Texas; grandchildren, Lynzee Hendrix (Byron Taylor) of Burley, Mikka Bryan (Stephanie Garrison) of Twin Falls, and Kayd Bryan of Rupert; great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Hendrix of Burley; and sister, Darla Redman of Albion. He also has many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice Anderson; daughter, Michelle Anderson; and son, Ronnie Anderson.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A live webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.