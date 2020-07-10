Craner, Donald Leon

OAKLEY—Donald Leon Craner, a 69-year-old Oakley resident, passed away at his home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Born to Hyrum “Hy” and Lena Bailey Craner, on March 7, 1951, in Burley, Idaho, Don was the youngest of four children. He grew up in Oakley where he raised his family, endlessly served his community and made many friends.

Growing up in Oakley, Don spent his time hunting, trapping and fishing. As a child, his family kept numerous odd pets, including a coyote, a badger, a hawk and a cougar. He worked for Pickett Ranch and Sheep Company. As a 1969 graduate of Oakley High School, Don excelled in many sports. His senior year, Don was voted Mr. Football, Most Friendly, and much to the surprise of his children, he was Seminary president!

The summer following graduation, Don got a job at Ore-Ida, and enlisted in the military. He completed basic training at Fort Knox in Kentucky. He was a tanker with the 116th Armored Cavalry. He served his country for seven years in the National Guard, while continuing to work at Ore-Ida.

Don worked the graveyard shift at Ore-Ida for more than 30 years, as a warehouse supervisor. He made many lifelong friends at work. Ore-Ida is where a girl in a pink pant suit, named Marjorie Wood, caught his eye. They were married six months later, on August 2, 1974, in the Ogden Utah Temple. Together they raised four children: Keriann, Kami, Kade and Kirk. Don worked hard to provide for his family, by night at Ore-Ida, and by day farming, ranching and raising pigs. He provided 4-H pigs to many youth in the Mini-Cassia Valley. On the farm is where Don taught his children the value of hard work, the value of your word, and how to have thick skin. The kids also learned how to dodge anything that came their way, they mastered the art of fighting in whispers, (as to not wake the bear!), and that a handshake is as good as gold.

Serving the Oakley community came easily to Don. He coached junior high and high school football for over 20 years, where he influenced many young lives, on and off the field. As a coach, he cooked many breakfasts in the park for Oakley’s Pioneer Days Celebration. He was the Oakley Vigilante president, and lent much of his time to the Oakley High School Booster Club. Don loved and cared for many neighbors and friends. He will be remembered by many for the meals he delivered on Thanksgiving, candy canes and popcorn tins at Christmas, or a helping hand to those in need.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as elders quorum president, and was a faithful home teacher, with his partner Max Lloyd.

Don enjoyed all things sweet, especially chocolate covered cherries. He loved all things, John Wayne, and could watch old Westerns and war movies over and over again. His team was the San Francisco 49ers, and he never missed a Boise State or BYU sporting event on television. He enjoyed a good meal, and was a master gravy maker. If the spoon stood straight up in the gravy, it was ready to eat. He spent many hours in the South Hills, fishing, hunting, and trapping, and took many people on Sage Grouse hunts.

Don is survived by his devoted wife, Marjorie; daughter, Keriann (Mike) Ford (Helena, Montana) and their children, Lacey and Khali Knadler; daughter, Kami (Curt) Svedin (Melba, Idaho),and their children, Clint, Hank, and Tess Svedin; son, Kade (Megan) Craner (South of Burley, Idaho) and their children, Stran, Boone and Hutch Craner; and son, Kirk (Heather) Craner (Oakley, Idaho), and their children, Bo, Jade, and CeCe Craner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kenny; his sisters, Delorse and Linda; and his in-laws, Norman “Wag” and Helen Wood.

The family would like to thank the Oakley Quick Response Unit for the special care they took of Don over the years.

The family suggests that memorials be made to the Oakley High School football program, and to the Oakley Quick Response Unit.

A public viewing for family and friends will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center St., with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, the funeral service will be for family and by special invite only. There will be a live webcast available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com - click on the Donald Craner obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the highlighted link.

Burial with conferring military honors will follow at Oakley Cemetery under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.