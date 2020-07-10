Advertisement

Crossman, Sharon

July 7, 2020, age 80
Sharon Crossman, an 80-year-old resident of Murtaugh, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley.
MURTAUGH—Sharon Crossman, an 80-year-old resident of Murtaugh, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh.  A viewing will be from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service.  Officiating will be Bishop Rod Jones.  Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Tremonton, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

