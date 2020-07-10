Erickson, Kathryn Lavinia

ALMO—Kathryn Lavinia Erickson, a resident of Almo, passed July 9, 2020, at the age of 95.

Born to Joseph Edwin and Lavinia Mary Paskett Berlin, March 6, 1925, in Rupert, Idaho. Her mother died when she was only five years old. Her older sister Leone, along with her father, took on the task of raising her. She grew up and attended schools in the Rupert area and received her teaching certificate from the Albion Normal School.

While teaching at Almo, she met the love of her life, Jack Erickson; they were married on August 9, 1945, at the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They made their home at Little Cove Ranch and lovingly raised seven children. She worked alongside her husband in all aspects of ranching, milking cows, hauling hay, and working cattle; whatever was needed she would do.

She enjoyed gardening and she was famous for her peonies. She loved quilting and made sure that all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren received one of her quilts. Sometimes they received more than one. It was not uncommon for her to make a quilt a week and she received real pleasure out of giving them away. She was an amazing cook and loved preparing recipes native to Sweden for her family; a tradition that has continued on.

Most important to her was raising her family and keeping them safe. Being raised on the ranch had some dangers, not least of all was the presence of rattlesnakes. She taught us at a young age to recognize the sound of a rattler. She had us trained to turn and run as fast as we could to get her. She would then come out with her trustee shovel and make pretty short work of that rattler. She made sure that we understood right from wrong and worked at making us understand the importance of family and taking pride in this country we were so lucky to live in. You always knew you were loved and had a great love for your family. A testament to this is shown in the fact that all seven children participated in caring for both Mother and Dad in their later years. Fifteen years ago, we started doing everything we could to ensure our parents were allowed to stay at home. All seven participated, each one taking their turn, never complaining but truly thankful for the opportunity. To this day we are an extremely close family; the love and respect we have for each other is beyond measure.

She so enjoyed the visits from her grandchildren, of which there were many; and they enjoyed the time spent with her.

It has been said that when you miss someone so terribly it isn't a sign of how much you loved them but how much they loved you. We will miss her a lot.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Pauline) Erickson, Paulette Bridger, Penny (Gary) Earl, Jo Mason, Carl (Joan) Erickson, Scott (Sherrie) Erickson, and Todd (Anita) Erickson; 26 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Burton J. Berlin; her twin brother, Keith Berlin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Spence Black, Farrell Black, Lane Black, Garnett Black and Ted Berlin; sisters, Nilace Perry, Leone Pyle and Faye Hymas; and granddaughter, Kandee Waters.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Cassia Regional Hospital for the special care they took of Mother for those final three days of her life.

A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo, with Bishop Douglas H. Ward officiating.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the Mini-Cassia area, those attending the viewing or graveside service are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.