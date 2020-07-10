Advertisement

Garner, Marie

July 2, 2020, age 96
Marie Garner, a 96-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by her sons.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLEY—Marie Garner, a 96-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by her sons.

Marie was born to Andrew and Margaret Glover Antone on Aug. 30, 1923, in Burley, Idaho.  She had an older brother, Steve, and five younger sisters, Dorothy, Helen, Nadine, Linda and Bonnie.

She loved growing up on the home ranch, milking cows and riding horses.  She graduated from Heyburn High School in 1941.  She was the last surviving member of her class.  She told stories of dances at the Y-Dell and a short time spent in California where she worked at a “Five-and-Dime store.”  When she returned, she met Lester Garner.  They were married in 1946.

They spent most of their life in Burley.  Marie was a housewife devoted to her children.  She was affectionately called “Gran” by her grandchildren.  She loved to bake cookies and was an excellent cook.

She worked at the old Evergreen Nursery and J.C. Penney on occasion.  She loved gardening and spent many hours caring for her flowers - especially her roses, which won prizes and were much admired by friends and family.

She is survived by her sons, Jack (Phyllis) and Mike (Joyce); her sisters, Nadine (Terri) Hunter, Linda Halouska, and Bonnie (Shane) Thueson; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester, in 1987; two daughters, one at birth in 1949, and Susan Hart in 2004; followed by a granddaughter, Andrea Hart Chestnut in 2017.

The family would like to thank the following for their loving care of Marie: Dr. Wendell Wells; Minidoka Home Health and Hospice - especially Joye, Michelle, Kathy, Rosie and Cristina; the staff of Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center who have been instrumental in her care over the past five years; and Sue Port for her endearing friendship to Mom.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.  Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

To assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19, it is requested those attending the service wear a mask and practice social distancing.

