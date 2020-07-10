Hobson Wrigley, Mavis Margaret

BURLEY—Mavis Margaret Hobson Wrigley, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home.

Mavis was born Jan. 2, 1931, in Brigham City, Utah, to Mary Adelpha Priest Frodsham Hobson and Jesse Ver Hobson. She was the youngest of their three children but grew up in a big family environment. Her father was a widower with two children. Her mother was a widow with four children. She considered them all her brothers and sisters.

Mavis lived in Brigham City until she was 11 years old when her father purchased a farm in Starrh’s Ferry near Burley. She helped her father on the farm clearing sagebrush, tramping hay, picking potatoes, and milking cows.

Mavis received her education in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1949. She attended Utah State University then returned home to work as a telephone operator.

On Sept. 25, 1950, Mavis married Don B. Wrigley in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They lived in the View area where Don farmed with his father and his younger brothers. This loving couple would be blessed with six children – Rhonda, Brenda, Verla, Rick, Tom, and Melanie.

Don was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Due to an injury, this was delayed until 1955 where he was assigned to the base in the Port of Whittier, Alaska. Don was able to obtain a family housing apartment, and Mavis and their two daughters joined him. This was a great adventure for them, and together, Don and Mavis enjoyed their time living in Alaska. When Don was discharged, the family returned to View.

Mavis worked hard to care for her family and taught them the value of hard work, honesty, and integrity. She sewed many dresses for her daughters. She was a great cook and canned much of her large garden. She fed bum lambs. As her children helped her, she amazed them by knowing which of the lambs had already been fed. They all looked the same to us! As a family, we mowed a lot of lawns – our lawn, the View Ward Church lawn, and the View Cemetery lawn. Mavis was the View Ward custodian and groundskeeper for 23 years which afforded her children the opportunity to attend college. She took personal pride in keeping the church clean and well maintained.

She enjoyed the outdoors. Mavis loved flowers and spent many hours keeping her yard beautiful. Camping was our usual family vacation. She enjoyed hosting wiener roasts and picnics. It wasn’t unusual to have a water fight spontaneously occur.

Mavis was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She diligently served in various callings including Relief Society president, MIA leader, dance director, and nursery leader. She also enjoyed being a visiting teacher.

Mavis was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a gentle and supportive grandmother. She attended many dance recitals and sporting events for her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Her home was a favorite gathering place for friends and family – especially on Sunday evenings.

Mavis is survived by her children, Rhonda (Mark) Holmstead of Twin Falls, Brenda (Gene) Joos of Idaho Falls, Verla (Mark) Darrington of Declo, Rick (Edith) Wrigley of Burley, Tom (JaNiel) Wrigley of Burley, and Melanie (Larry) Nelson of Idaho Falls; 25 grandchildren; and 75 great- grandchildren with three more expected soon.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; her half-brothers, Dan Frodsham, Lee Frodsham, Jay Frodsham, and Clifford Hobson; half-sisters, Blanche Frodsham Wilson Lytle McCown, and Nona Hobson Bywater; full brother, Vaughn Hobson; full sister, Dahris Hobson Hanks; a granddaughter, Cassie Jo Wrigley; and great-granddaughters, Alexis Joos, Adelyn Darrington, and Mavi Jo Scoffield.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 E., of Burley, with President LaVel Stoker officiating. Please bring a chair for your comfort.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com - click on the Mavis Wrigley obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the highlighted link.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the Mini-Cassia area, those attending the graveside service or viewing are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. You may send a check directly to 139 Warm Springs Ave., Boise, ID 83712, or participate in the online donation link at rmhcidaho.org.