Jenkins, Wendy

July 2, 2020, age 53
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:02 PM MDT
FILER—Wendy (Knight) Jenkins, 53, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home in Filer.

A viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Filer L.D.S. Church. Please respect and follow social distancing guidelines.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and recommendations for public gatherings for funerals - a family funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Filer.

The burial will follow at approximately 12:30 pm at the Filer Cemetery and is open to all. Again please respect and follow social distancing guidelines.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

