Oakley Pioneer Days celebration set to begin

Gary Whiteley tells KMVT about the Oakley Pioneer Days.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A tradition that many look forward to all year long is starting up tonight in Oakley, the Oakley Pioneer Days.

“It dates back to 1882 actually when the town was first settled, and it’s kind of a celebration to celebrate our pioneer heritage, as our pioneers and ancestors who came across west from back east they settled here and every year they celebrate that,” said Cache Taylor, the president of the Oakley Vigilantes.

The Oakley Pioneer Days is a week long celebration and it kicks off Friday night with a bump and rub car race. A rodeo is planned for next weekend, as well as a parade and fireworks.

“It’s been around over 130 years and there is only a couple times in that period where it was cancelled or we didn’t have it so we feel very blessed this year to be able to have it with the weird year and everything that is going on,” said Taylor.

Lifetime Oakley resident Gary Whiteley remembers going to the celebration since he was a young boy.

“Years ago, they had the marathon race, horse race from Burley to Oakley, and it would start in Burley, have 5 or 6 horses to a team and they would race up to the rodeo grounds here in Oakley,” Whiteley remembers.

To him, the best part is getting to spend the time with his family.

“I think we will have a pretty good group, but I think its just good to have friends stop by and relatives and people you haven’t seen for a while, it’s a calm celebration,” said Whiteley.

