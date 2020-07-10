OrthoPro donates water bottles to local youth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation youth baseball and softball is getting ready to play ball starting Monday July 13th. But there are quite a few changes in a Covid-19 world.

“Both my children play for the Parks and Rec, baseball specifically,” said Racheal Stewart, of OrthoPro, “and I got the packet with all the new regulations and I was like oh my gosh.”

Each kid is asked to bring their own equipment, there will be no gum or sunflower seeds allowed, and each kid must have their own water bottle.

That’s where OrthoPro of Twin Falls wanted to step in.

“I know that it may not be possible for every kid to get their own water bottle so we wanted to make sure that was possible.” Added Stewart.

And they did just that by donating 600 re-usable water bottles to the City of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. OrthoPro was originally planning to be in the Western Days parade and hand out the water bottles. With Western Days cancelled this year they decided to donate them to a good cause, the youth of Twin Falls.

While the donation lessens the burden on parents and the Parks and Rec. There are still many things that need to be addressed in order to stay safe and healthy.

“It’s pretty strict protocol,” says Stacy McClintock, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Twin Falls’ Parks & Recreation. “We only allow two parents per child that’s in there. Um, limited seating we’ve taped off some, we have an enter and exit only.”

And coaches will have hand sanitizer and cleaning products in there dug out, where all equipment will be cleaned at the top and bottom of every inning.

Due to this getting the amount of cleaning products is a big task for the Parks and Rec. All the current cleaning products have been purchased through the city funds.

McMlintock says getting these products not only costs money but makes her feel back while buying them in public. “And I feel really terrible because when I got to a store and I’m hording the spray, I see people look at me a little different, because it’s like the tp hoarders, I guess. I feel like I have to explain myself, this is for 700 kids.”

And more help is always needed.

“So, if there’s anyone out there that wants to donate these materials we’d greatly appreciate it, because we’re hoping that fall soccer we’re going to be instituting the same sort of thing for fall soccer.” McClintock went on to say.

If you would like to donate you can contact the Twin Falls Parks and Rec at 208-736-2265.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.