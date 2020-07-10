Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, July 10, 2020

Today is going to be sunny and warm as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy today as a weak cold front works its way through our area as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to be a hot day as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 90s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and very little wind tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Sunday is then going to have breezy to windy conditions and cooler temperatures as a cold front works its way through our area. It is going to be breezy/windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph are possible at times. It is also going to be cooler on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions in all locations on Sunday.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected for basically all of next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures for the beginning of next week are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures next Thursday are then going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and these breezy conditions are all courtesy of a storm system that is going to be hanging out to the north of our area.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

TODAY (FRIDAY, JULY 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm and breezy. Winds: West 10-20 mph. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm and breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 82

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 51

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JULY 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 97

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 89

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear and mild. A little breezy after midnight. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. Low: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 55

SUNDAY, JULY 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Windy and not as warm. High: 86 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as warm. High: 82 Low: 49

MONDAY, JULY 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and a little cooler. High: 83 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 78 Low: 48

TUESDAY, JULY 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and breezy. High: 82 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 77 Low: 47

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy. High: 84 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 80 Low: 50

THURSDAY, JULY 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A little warmer. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and a little warmer. High: 83

