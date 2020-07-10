St. Luke’s Magic Valley stresses the importance of sleep

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is stressing the importance of a good night’s sleep, and Doctor Devin Merritt tells people about healthy sleeping habits for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Getting a good night’s sleep can be vital for our mood during the day, and how we react to things during the day.

When people sleep good, it means we have more energy, more motivation and are able to make decisions during the next day.

Most people strive for 7 to 9 hours of sleep, and each person will need a different amount of sleep.

If you have trouble falling asleep, or you wake up a lot during the night, there are things you can do throughout the day to make it better.

“Turning off electronics, avoiding workouts or exercise within 3 hours before bedtime, any type of stimulants, caffeine, or nicotine, a number of hours before bedtime, you know 3 or 4 hours before bed time, and then even alcohol, alcohol has been shown to be something that disrupts our sleep,” said Doctor Devin Merritt, a psychologist at St. Luke’s.

It’s also important to have the same wake sleep time every day.

