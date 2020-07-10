Advertisement

St. Luke’s Magic Valley stresses the importance of sleep

Devin Merritt tells KMVT about sleep.
Devin Merritt tells KMVT about sleep.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is stressing the importance of a good night’s sleep, and Doctor Devin Merritt tells people about healthy sleeping habits for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Getting a good night’s sleep can be vital for our mood during the day, and how we react to things during the day.

When people sleep good, it means we have more energy, more motivation and are able to make decisions during the next day.

Most people strive for 7 to 9 hours of sleep, and each person will need a different amount of sleep.

If you have trouble falling asleep, or you wake up a lot during the night, there are things you can do throughout the day to make it better.

“Turning off electronics, avoiding workouts or exercise within 3 hours before bedtime, any type of stimulants, caffeine, or nicotine, a number of hours before bedtime, you know 3 or 4 hours before bed time, and then even alcohol, alcohol has been shown to be something that disrupts our sleep,” said Doctor Devin Merritt, a psychologist at St. Luke’s.

It’s also important to have the same wake sleep time every day.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Health officials advise extra caution around bats

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:22 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
Health District urges residents to take precautions after rabid bat was discovered in Twin Falls County

News

2 Twin Falls summer school students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and KMVT News Staff
Two Twin Falls School District summer school students have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

City of Twin Falls not currently considering mask requirement

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:27 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jack Schemmel
With the recent COVID-19 spike in Idaho, multiple cities have started requiring people to wear face masks in public.

News

Idaho COVID Tracker, July 6th, 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:31 AM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A look at Idaho Coronavirus cases for 7/6/20

Latest News

News

Hailey residents react to mandatory mask wearing

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Residents in the city of Hailey are required to wear face masks, or risk getting fined. KMVT has reaction from residents on how they feel about mandatory mask wearing.

Fit And Well Idaho

Fit One Race to be held virtually this year

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:06 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
St. Luke’s Fit One race helps raise money for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

News

Rabid bat discovered in Twin Falls County

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:37 PM MDT
|
By Kade Atwood and Vanessa Grieve
A bat, caught in Twin Falls County, tested positive this week for rabies.

News

City of Hailey mandates face coverings in new health order

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:17 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
Live to VOD recordings o Face masks are now required to be worn at public places within Hailey city limits following a new public health order passed by the Hailey City Council on Tuesday.f KMVT's News at Noon

News

City of Hailey mandates face coverings in new health order

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT
|
By Garrett Hottle
Face masks are now required to be worn at public places within Hailey city limits following a new public health order passed by the Hailey City Council on Tuesday.

News

Health District identifies COVID-19 clusters at McCain Foods, Magic Valley Growers

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:13 AM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff, Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
The South Central Public Health District has identified two coronavirus clusters in food processing facilities located within Southern Idaho.