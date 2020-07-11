Advertisement

Elk hunting tags go on sale

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:48 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Elk hunting is a popular outdoor activity here in Idaho. Today, tags for capped elk hunts went on sale.

At the Idaho Fish and Game office in Jerome, people lined up as early as 5 a.m. to get capped elk tags. The tags didn’t go on sale until 10 am.

“I’ve put in in the past and have not been able to get it so frankly, that is why I’m here today. I’ve never had to stand in line for a hunt tag, but I’ll be glad if i get it, " said Filer resident John McCafferty.

“The elk tags defines the times and days you can hunt. Most of these hunts will start in October. Some will be later than that, " Terry Thompson, with Idaho Fish and Game, said.

But lines today weren’t as hectic as normal. 

“The commission instituted this 5 day waiting period for people that put in for a controlled elk hunt. And so i think that contributed to the tags not selling as quickly. But that was actually the intent, " Thompson said.

Monday, though, will be a different story.

Highly sought after Sawtooth zone tags go on sale.

“Those tags are a little bit unique. Those tags will sell in minutes, " Thompson said.  

Terry Adolfson from Nampa, is already camping by the fish and game office in Jerome. He says yesterday there was already a line in Nampa

“Well I plan on camping out and trying to get that tag. I’m missing a family reunion to get that tag. I’ll hook up with them Monday whether I get the tag or not, " Adolfson said.

