Habitat for Humanity blesses local family with home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Saturday was the first build day for the Habitat for Humanity build season this year. KMVT was present during the home renovations, and spoke with the excited family.

Sherry Nelson, mother of an 11 year old girl, and 15 month old boy, will have a place to call home after some sweat equity is put in.

"I couldn't sleep last night, I was just too excited," said Sherry Nelson. "I can't put it into words but it is a great feeling. It is worth it, it is all going to be worth it. They say all good things take time that is absolutely true."

Volunteers will work diligently over the next couple of weekends to recycle this Habitat for Humanity home. Saturday consisted of demolition, cleaning, and lawn prep.

Habitat for Humanity will be blessing three more families with homes this build season.

"We are here to serve this community in its need of affordable housing, we do it one family at a time, but we have done is steadily, this is family number 54, and 55, 56, 57, are standing in line waiting for you to come help us finish our build season this year," said Habitat for Humanity executive director Linda Fleming.

Habitat is always looking for volunteers and sponsors. To find out more about their organization, check out their website.

“There are many people out there who are in great need, probably greater need then myself even, they are a good organization, and they do wonders for people,” Nelson said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.