How are local schools getting ready for the high school football season

COVID-19 cancelled high school spring sports seasons in Idaho. The impact on fall sports, football included, remains to be seen.

For workouts, groups are currently capped at 50.

“We’ve just handled it by opening the weight room and doing a little bit of throwing stuff in the evenings a couple of days a week. that follows the protocol we’ve been given. the health district says that’s okay so that is what we will do, " Jerome Football Coach Sid Gambles said.

" This is a different year, if they want to show up for a football workout that’s great. If their parents don’t feel comfortable that’s great too. If they want to play baseball since they didn’t get a baseball season, have at it. Be a kid, enjoy the summer and we’ll let the chips fall, " Canyon Ridge Football Coach Sean Impomeni said.

Those tentative chips have real football practice starting on August 10th in Idaho.

“That’s the goal and that’s what was trickled out to all the coaches, just plan on August 10th. But, as you know, a lot of things are happening, it’s so fluid. I like that idea of getting that date out there so that we are all shooting for the same date, " Gambles added.

The National Federation of State High School Associations have sent out considerations for high school football in the fall. Some considerations include expanding the team box to encourage social distancing, and suspending shaking of hands between teams.

But this is tackle football, a contact sport.

" We’re gonna let these kids go out and have contact and tackle and catch and do all that stuff. but then we’re not gonna expect them to want to shake hands or fist pump it’s going to be really hard. So I mean if now if you are able to tackle and get close that way, if you shake hands or fist pump it’s gonna be hard to tell a kid not too. Now, we are gonna try, " Impomeni said.

It's quite the balancing act.

" When we have been practicing this week I go out and I question myself. Am I doing what’s right? I want to prepare my kids for the fall and have them physically ready to avoid injuries and all that and understand what we are doing, but i also don’t want anyone to get sick, “ Impomeni concluded.

