Registration now open for Kids Art in the Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Magic Valley Arts council is heading into their last week of art and soul, but things aren't slowing down, as their annual Art in the Park event is right around the corner.

The Art in the Park festival hosts artists, food trucks, and vendors for the community to interact with. Art in the park this year will be on Friday July 24, and on Saturday Kid’s Art in the Park will taking place. Registration for Kids art in the Park is now open for parents who want to provide visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3 to 14 years old.

“Yeah this year we have COVID on our minds pretty heavily, so we are taking extra precautions for sanitation. We also have hand sanitizer available, and even though the event is outdoors, we encourage people to wear masks,” said Magic Valley Arts Council executive director Erik Allen.

An $8 registration fee allows participants to select three workshops designed specifically for their age group. You can register on the Magic Valley Arts Council’s website

