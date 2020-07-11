Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Garrett Hottle - Weekend Update

Saturday, July 11, 2020

No secret here, it’s a sunny and hot one across southern Idaho to start off our weekend. Today will likely be the warmest of day of the year, with high temperatures reaching triple digits in many places across the lower valleys. By this afternoon, we’ll see gusty winds pick up, between 15-25 mph, as a dry cold front moves into the area. Hot temperatures, dry conditions, and gusty winds will provide ideal conditions for wildfire spread, so it’s critical we all do our part to prevent human caused wildfires this weekend. Be sure to secure any chains or dragging parts on your vehicle, avoid driving onto dry grass or brush, and keep a shovel and fire extinguisher on hand in wildland areas.

For Sunday, high temperatures will drop about 10 degrees or close to normal values, as we see some of the effects of that dry cold front. It will still be sunny and dry conditions will prevail across the area. Wind speeds will stronger on Sunday, with gusts up to 30 mph expected in places like Minidoka, Lincoln, Jerome, and Blaine counties, where we’ll have Red Flag conditions. Again, this means fire weather conditions could be a concern and it will be important to continue taking steps to prevent human caused wildfires.

More sunshine is expected on Monday and high temperatures will cool down another 4-5 degrees in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley. Dry conditions are expected, and the breezy winds will continue, meaning the threat of fire weather conditions could still be of a concern. A low pressure system will prevent a very slight chance of shower/t.storm activity, but at the moment it doesn’t look we should count on seeing any precipitation. Through Friday, it looks like we can expected high temperatures to hover close to normal values, in the mid and upper 70s in the Wood River Valley and mid and upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

No secret here, it's a sunny and hot one in southern Idaho today. Looks like we'll have a shot at seeing the warmest... Posted by Garrett Hottle on Saturday, July 11, 2020

‘<a href=“http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/” target=“_blank”><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

-----------------------------------------------

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley with breezy wind speeds picking up in the afternoon.

Winds: NW 5-15 mph, with gusts as strong as 25 mph

High MV (Magic Valley):

Low WRV (Wood River Valley):

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley with breezy conditions in both regions.

Winds: NW 10-15 mph, gusts as high as 25 mph

Low MV (Magic Valley): 56

Low WRV (Wood River Valley): 62

SUNDAY: Sunny in the Magic Valley and sunny in the Wood River Valley, with breezy conditions expected in both regions.

Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, gusts as strong as 30 mph

MV High: 86 Low: 58

WRV High: 81 Low: 53

MONDAY: Sunny in the Magic Valley and sunny in the Wood River Valley, with breezy conditions expected in both regions.

Winds: WSW 5-15 mph, gusts as strong as 25 mph

MV High: 82 Low: 53

WRV High: 77 Low: 47

TUESDAY: Sunny in the Magic Valley and sunny in the Wood River Valley, with breezy conditions expected in both regions.

MV High: 84 Low: 56

WRV High: 77 Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Sunny in the Magic Valley and sunny in the Wood River Valley, with breezy conditions expected in both regions.

MV High: 86 Low: 59

WRV High: 79 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the Magic Valley and mostly sunny in the Wood River Valley, with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in both regions.

MV High: 89 Low: 60

WRV High: 81 Low: 53

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot in the Magic Valley and sunny in the Wood River Valley.

MV High: 89 Low: 58

WRV High: 84 Low: 53

SATURDAY: Sunny in the Magic Valley and sunny in the Wood River Valley.

MV High: 92 Low: 60

WRV High: 82 Low: 53

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.