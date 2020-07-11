Advertisement

Twin Falls Education Association advocates for safe in-person instruction

By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Education Association is advocating for safe in-person instruction for schools in the fall.

The Twin Falls School District will be announcing their drafted plan Monday night for the upcoming school year. KMVT spoke with the Education Association, who tell us they are grateful to have a seat at the table when planning for the next school year. Stating, all the educators in the district want their students to return to the schools safely.

“Teachers know that hands -on individualized instruction is what these students need, and you don’t get that from a thrown together go online kind of deal, so we really want that hands-on but we also want safety,” Said Peggy Hoy with Twin Falls Education Association.

Hoys said the Education Association want’s in-person instruction in schools this fall, but not at the cost of jeopardizing the health and safety of students and staff.

