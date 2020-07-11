Wake boarders gather for 22nd Wake the Snake competition

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Wake boarders from across the country gathered in Burley Saturday, for the 22nd Wake the Snake competition.

This event is hosted by Idaho Water Sports, for all ages and abilities at the River’s Edge Golf Course. It is completely free to the public, and event organizers told KMVT they had a really good turn-out this year. Some competitors said it’s more about the social interaction with friends and family then competing on the water.

“It’s just a great way to meet and see and to visit with all of our friends, it’s more of a social aspect to it than anything, as you can see a lot of people camp and bring the RVs up and hang out and just to get to see everybody in environment. I don’t miss it,” said wake boarder Kenneth Russell.

Russell shares that especially this year with COVID-19 it was hard to socialize, so this event creates a great relief from that.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.