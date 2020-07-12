Advertisement

Experts evaluate impact of USMCA trade deal on Idaho dairy

U.S. dairy exports projected to increase by more than $300 million a year under deal
Impact of USCMA Deal on Idaho Diary
Impact of USCMA Deal on Idaho Diary(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

The United States-Mexico and Canada(USMCA) trade deal more than week ago, and some are already wondering if it will add relief to the agricultural producers who have been hurt by Covid-19.

When the coroanavirus hit earlier this year it it had an intense impact of the dairy industry.

“When the restaurant industry shutdown that really hit demand in a big way for the dairy industry,” said Rick Naerabout, CEO Idaho Dairymen’s Association

Before Covid-19 the total farm-gate receipts for Idaho dairy operations in 2019 was $2.8 billion, according to University of Idaho Dairy & Livestock Economics Hernan Tejada, with a good portion of Idaho’s dairy exports going to Mexico and some to Canada. 

“Mexico is a good trade partner. . . With about 25 percent of all U.S. dairy exports going to Mexico. Canada is vastly different. They are very protective of their dairy market, and we have very little access in the Canadian market to sell U.S dairy products,” said Naerabout

With the USMCA now in effect U.S. dairy exports are projected to increase by more than $314 million a year, according to the International Trade Commission, but Naerabout doesn’t see the deal having a huge windfall for Idaho dairy farmers. 

“First we were able to crack the door open a little bit on being able to export dairy products into Canada, but that is still a very small amount of overall production,” said Naerabout.

Tejada said he agrees with Naerabout. 

“I think Canada has opened up a bit, but mexico is our biggest trade partner by far,” said Tejada.

Tejada and Naerabout said idaho has more than 400 dairy farmers, and loses about 15 to 20 every year according to Naerabout, and he does’t see this deal changing that anytime soon.

“There is not enough of a windfall in this deal that it would incentive a dairy producer to comeback,” said Naerabout.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Twin Falls Education Association advocates for safe in-person instruction

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls Education Association is advocating for safe in-person instruction for schools in the fall.

News

Habitat for Humanity blesses local family with home

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Saturday was the first build day for the Habitat for Humanity build season this year. KMVT was present during the home renovations, and speaks with the excited family.

News

Wake boarders gather for 22nd Wake the Snake competition

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Wake boarders from across the country gathered in Burley Saturday, for the 22nd Wake the Snake competition.

News

Elk hunting tags go on sale

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:48 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Elk hunting tags on sale. Sawtooth are tags go on sale Monday.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Surviving on the inside

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:48 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at Noon

News

Jerome County expanding jail facilities, adding 60 beds

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Jerome County Jail is currently in the process of expanding their facility.

News

Shoshone Police looking for suspect after park bathroom set a blaze

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:51 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The fire department told us it was minimal damage.

News

Jerome County leaders say economy fairs well despite pandemic

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
The Jerome Chamber of Commerce hosted a state-of-the-economy event Wednesday at Mountain View Barn. Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't hurt local business too much.

News

Rupert man hospitalized after striking power pole

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Rupert man was hospitalized after crashing into a power pole Wednesday in Cassia County.

News

Shoshone Police looking for suspect after park bathroom set a blazse

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi and Vanessa Grieve
About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon somebody lit the toilet paper dispensers on fire at the Shoshone City Park.