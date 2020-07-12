ID Lottery
ID Lottery
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-06-10-16-23
(five, six, ten, sixteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
03-12-22-26-31, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
01-10-13-23-31
(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)