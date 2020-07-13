Advertisement

Deputy shot, Idaho authorities search for suspect

A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some residents near the rural town of Star to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some residents near the rural town of Star to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release any details about the deputy’s condition.

The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. near Highway 16. The sheriff’s office says the suspect, who fled the scene, is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as a white man wearing jeans and a grey jacket.

Highway 16 is closed after an Ada County Deputy was shot this morning a search for the suspect continues.https://bit.ly/2WvYF8r

Posted by CBS 2 Boise on Monday, July 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

