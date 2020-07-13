Deputy shot, Idaho authorities search for suspect
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some residents near the rural town of Star to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release any details about the deputy’s condition.
The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. near Highway 16. The sheriff’s office says the suspect, who fled the scene, is considered armed and dangerous.
He’s described as a white man wearing jeans and a grey jacket.
