Deputy shot, Idaho authorities search for suspect

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some residents near the rural town of Star to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect.

The suspect in officer-involved shooting is described as a white male, wearing jeans and a grey jacket. He is considered armed and dangerous. Last seen in area of Idaho 16/Beacon Light on foot. Anyone with info should call dispatch at (208)377-6790. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) July 13, 2020

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release any details about the deputy’s condition.

The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. near Highway 16. The sheriff’s office says the suspect, who fled the scene, is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as a white man wearing jeans and a grey jacket.

Highway 16 is closed after an Ada County Deputy was shot this morning a search for the suspect continues.

