Festival fills Summer void for Kimberly residents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

Covid 19 has forced many Summer activities to be cancelled in Idaho this year, but a group of people from Kimberly were able to overcome the odds and give their neighbors something to do this weekend in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Cars were revving their engines on the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls Sunday, but they should have been on Main Street in Kimberly, Idaho this weekend. Unfortunately, because of Covid-19 Kimberly Good Neighbor Days was cancelled.

“There hasn’t been much for people to do. . . with a lot of cancellations throughout the valley,” said Chad Poulsen and Aaron Gupton

To fill the void, Poulsen and Aaron Gupton put their minds together and organized the first ever Magic Valley Festival of Speed 2020 at the Magic Valley Speedway for the residents of Kimberly and the surrounding areas on Sunday.

“This is one of those deals that if we start losing our communities we are going to start losing our culture. Then we are going to lose everything,” said Poulsen.

The event has been held at Kimberly Good Neighbor Days the last four years, with a car show and burnouts. The burnouts on Sunday had people reaching for their cell phones because of the enormous amount of smoke filling the air from people shredding their tires.

Brad Kyle and his son rowdy, along hundreds of other people, attended the event of Sunday. Kyle said he was happy to be out in the sun instead of stuck in the house.

“A lot has been canceled . . . oh, we are pretty excited (for this event),” said Kyle.

Because the event was held at the speedway this year, drifting was added to the festivities. Drivers drifted around the track in their cars, and even offered ride-alongs to spectators and kids.

“I think we have probably done 150 ride- alongs. Probably over half of those were kids,” said Anthony Barnes, professional drifter.

Barnes said the idea of drifting at the event this year was his idea, and he also said the drivers on the track who were doing it were professionals or had a lot of experience.

“The drivers are from the car community. We know who they are. We know what they are capable of,” said Poulsen and Gupton.

Poulsen and Gupton said the event was organized by Guppies Hot Rod Grille, MC Pro and 76 Team, and all the proceed from the event go towards future events and Kimberly Good Neighbor Days. They also said they will probably make the event a two day spectacle next year: one day day on Main Street in Kimberly and the other at the speedway for the drifting.

