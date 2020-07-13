Advertisement

Finding balance with technology during Covid-19

Many people turn to the internet during coronavirus, but people need to balance technology use
Many people turn to the internet during coronavirus, but people need to balance technology use(WILX)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - During this pandemic many people found themselves spending even more time on the internet than ever before.

People were constantly on the web looking for up-to-date information on coronavirus, explore new hobbies and keep entertained. A Google Trends expert spoke with KMVT, and explains it is important to maintain a healthy balance of screen time by setting up app tracker to tell you how much you use certain apps, and set limits on how much you can use apps or streaming services. She went on to say it’s also important to use your devices to de-stress.

“So many people turn to different ways of relaxing, whether it’s music or exercise,” says Michelle Timmerman, Google trends expert, “I think one way we’ve seen a lot of people turn to is meditation. And, you know, it’s not something for everyone, but actually it’s something that can be helpful to anyone.”

She added it’s important to have someone who can actually help you focus, by finding guided meditation so you can be guided through the stressors of work, kids and everything going on in your daily life.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputy shot, Idaho authorities search for suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some residents near the rural town of Star to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect.

News

CSI professor talks about difference between a rock slide and a rock fall

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Geologists can't exactly predict when one will happen, but they can identify problem areas.

Agriculture

Experts evaluate impact of USMCA trade deal on Idaho dairy

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:21 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
The United States-Mexico and Canada(USMCA) trade deal e more than week ago, and some are already wondering if it will add relief to the agricultural producers who have been hurt by Covid-19.

Education

Twin Falls Education Association advocates for safe in-person instruction

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The Twin Falls Education Association is advocating for safe in-person instruction for schools in the fall.

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity blesses local family with home

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:50 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Saturday was the first build day for the Habitat for Humanity build season this year. KMVT was present during the home renovations, and speaks with the excited family.

News

Wake boarders gather for 22nd Wake the Snake competition

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Wake boarders from across the country gathered in Burley Saturday, for the 22nd Wake the Snake competition.

News

Elk hunting tags go on sale

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:48 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Elk hunting tags on sale. Sawtooth are tags go on sale Monday.

VOD Recordings

Surviving on the inside

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:48 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at Noon

News

Jerome County expanding jail facilities, adding 60 beds

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Jerome County Jail is currently in the process of expanding their facility.

News

Shoshone Police looking for suspect after park bathroom set a blaze

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:51 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The fire department told us it was minimal damage.