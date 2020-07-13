Finding balance with technology during Covid-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - During this pandemic many people found themselves spending even more time on the internet than ever before.

People were constantly on the web looking for up-to-date information on coronavirus, explore new hobbies and keep entertained. A Google Trends expert spoke with KMVT, and explains it is important to maintain a healthy balance of screen time by setting up app tracker to tell you how much you use certain apps, and set limits on how much you can use apps or streaming services. She went on to say it’s also important to use your devices to de-stress.

“So many people turn to different ways of relaxing, whether it’s music or exercise,” says Michelle Timmerman, Google trends expert, “I think one way we’ve seen a lot of people turn to is meditation. And, you know, it’s not something for everyone, but actually it’s something that can be helpful to anyone.”

She added it’s important to have someone who can actually help you focus, by finding guided meditation so you can be guided through the stressors of work, kids and everything going on in your daily life.

