Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being hit in the head by a weapon fired by a federal law enforcement officer. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said late Sunday that he has spoken with U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams and learned of the investigation. Bystander video shows the protester collapsing to the ground and bleeding profusely after a federal officer outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse fires a round at him. The protester was standing with both arms in the air holding a larger speaker across from the courthouse when he was hit.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured Monday morning and law enforcement officers warned some residents near the rural town of Star to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release any details about the deputy’s condition. The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. near Highway 16. The sheriff's office says the suspect, who fled the scene, is considered armed and dangerous. He's described as a white man wearing jeans and a grey jacket.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The forested mountains in and around North Cascades National Park have long been considered prime habitat for threatened grizzly bears, so environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to scrap plans to reintroduce the apex predators there. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt on Tuesday announced his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That drew swift rebukes from conservation groups, who have worked for decades to grow the tiny population of about 10 grizzlies in the vast North Cascades ecosystem. They called it a political decision that ignored science.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the final body of eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in northern Idaho on July 5. The last body was found inside one of the wrecked aircraft on the bottom of Lake Coeur d'Alene and recovered Thursday. The body was turned over to the Kootenai County Coroner's Office. One of the aircraft with six people aboard was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake. The second airplane was a Cessna 206 carrying two people and was registered in Lewiston, Idaho.