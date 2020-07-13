Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, July 13, 2020

A cold front worked its way through our area overnight, and because of this cold front, it is going to be breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be a little bit cooler today than it was yesterday (thanks to this cold front) as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions today in all locations.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy before midnight tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow and Wednesday are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be similar to today’s temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. The temperatures on Wednesday are then going to be a little bit warmer as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies are then expected on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Most locations are also going to be dry on these four days, although there is a slight chance each afternoon and evening that we could see a couple rain showers and/or thunderstorms pop up, especially in the South Hills, as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. It is also going to be hot on these four days as highs are generally going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (MONDAY, JULY 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 82

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. High: 79

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. A little breezy before midnight. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 46

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, JULY 14):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy. Winds: West 10-15 mph. High: 84

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 79

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph before midnight, then NNW 5-10 mph after midnight. Low: 48

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 88 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 84 Low: 51

THURSDAY, JULY 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot. High: 93 Low: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 87 Low: 56

FRIDAY, JULY 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot and a little breezy. High: 92 Low: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 86 Low: 53

SATURDAY, JULY 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Hot and a little breezy. High: 91 Low: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 85 Low: 53

SUNDAY, JULY 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 88

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 83

