Recovery center’s ‘Hope Project’ lengthened opioid recovery program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A drug rehabilitation center that services the Magic Valley is awarded a state and federal grant to help with long-term success from opioid addiction. It’s called the Hope Project.

The Walker Center in Twin Falls and Gooding recognized that the allotted recovery time for opioid addiction, which is three weeks covered by insurance, was not long enough. So, upon asking for help, the Department of Health and Welfare’s Behavioral Health Division awarded the center the Idaho Response to the Opiate Crisis subgrant of $540,000 dollars funded by the government.

This grant gives 15 lucky people struggling with opioid addiction a chance at recovery for one full year. With all the tools to help them with the plethora of struggles they may face in the real world.

“Help them parent better, have physical health that’s better. Not just, get on a pink cloud and go out thinking they can live life,” said Debora Thomas, the Walker Center CEO. “They don’t know how to live life sober. So, we’ve been able to connect with them and help them live life sober.”

Currently, the center has two slots left to fill and give priority to parents and expectant mothers. For more information, call the Walker Center at 208-734-4200.

