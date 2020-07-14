Ellison, Aubriana Taylyn

FAIRFIELD—On May 23, 2004 our little “Poodle Noodle” – Aubri was born. On July 13, 2020 she was tragically taken from us. Although we will miss her dearly, we take comfort in knowing that she was greeted by her Grandpa Richard and Levi Stewart…take good care of her please.

Aubri was full of life and full of love, with a little sprinkle of orneriness. Aubri loved her family and she loved her friends. Aubri loved music, she could sing like an angel. She also loved to dance and cheer. Aubri tried out and made the cheer squat at Buhl H.S. where she was going to start her Junior year. It took a lot for her to step out of her comfort zone, but she did and was living her “best life”. She worked at the Wrangler Drive-In as soon as she was old enough. She loved her co-workers and her paychecks!!

We were blessed to have the honor of raising Aubri for most of her life. Although there were challenges along the way, we cherish each moment along the way even when she would call us “dude” or say “what up homey”. It was all part of her character. Her sense of humor was a one of a kind. We will miss that now.

Aubri is survived by: her grandparents – Doug and Deanna Hoskinson; her father – Christopher Ellison; her mother – Elisha Lloyd; her great grandparents – “Grandpa Good Gene” (Gene O. Gorman) and “Grandma Mickey Mouse” (Vicki Marshall); Aunt Brianna (Troy Jones) Hoskinson; Uncle Josh (Linsay McDaniel) Hoskinson; Grandma Nancy; Uncle John (May-Lin) Lewis; Uncle Ken; Aunt Lesia Knowlton; Aunt Shawna Stewart; “Uncle Monkey” (Mike Stewart); Grandma Dona; her dog – Paisley; and her siblings – Aspen and Corbin.

A celebration of Aubri’s life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Fairfield City Park.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.