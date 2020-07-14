Minidoka County Fair board prepares for this year’s fair and rodeo

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -After much discussion, the Mindoka County Fair will happen this year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the fair was almost cancelled, but the fair board has been monitoring the situation, and have come to the conclusion having the fair this year will be a great thing for the community.

KMVT spoke with the board secretary, who says it’s important to have all the 4-H and FFA students complete their projects they have been working on all summer long.

“Our county commissioners are behind us on this,” said Leanne Smith-Osterhout. ”They want us to move forward. They feel that it is a good thing for our community, so that is why they decided to move forward on this.”

The Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo will be from July 27 till Aug. 1.The livestock sale will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. for more information on the upcoming event visit the fair’s website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.