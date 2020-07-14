Advertisement

Twin Falls School district announces COVID operational plan for upcoming school year

The Twin Falls School District has drafted it plans to decide the safest ways to get students back into schools. Following approximately 9,600 Twin Falls students who had to leave their desks and move to online learning in the spring, due to a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:15 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls School District has drafted it plans to decide the safest ways to get students back into schools. Following approximately 9,600 Twin Falls students who had to leave their desks and move to online learning in the spring, due to a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

The drafted plan illustrates four separate schedules outlining what schools will look like and what precautions they will take depending on the amount of community and school spread there is of the virus. Separated by colors; green is when schools will operate normal with standard precautions taken; yellow has more added restrictions and precautions; in orange contact will be limited by reducing the number of students in the building at any one time; lastly, red will consist of fully remote learning.

“Were going to work with South Central Public Health on what color we open in, and what color we move to,” said Twin Falls Superintended Brady Dickinson. “And it is going to be based on how significantly spread COVID is in the community and also the capacity at the hospital.”

More than 4,000 parents responded to a survey conducted by the Twin Falls School District. In the results, 76% said they would send their children to school in August if schools are open.

Data from the Twin Falls School District survey(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)

“There is so many layers to the challenges that we face, and we are just working hard to make sure that the plan address the concerns within the community and ultimately keeps us all safe,” Dickinson said.

This drafted plan was developed by a task force consisting of, students, administrators, parents and teachers. KMVT spoke with Pillar Falls Elementary first grade teacher Anza Fullmer who shares her worries about going back to school.

“My worries are their social emotional health, definitely that is why I think we want them back in the classroom, so that they can be with their peers be with their friends,” Fullmer said.

Even though taking all these extra steps and precautions will be difficult, Fullmer believes it’s for the best.

“Personally I’m ready to be back in the classroom with my students,” Fullmer said. “It was really hard to go to online. I know that parents felt, I’m a parent, I felt that, but I miss my students and we need that connection, and so it’s worth it to me. The precautions we are going to put in place if it means I get to be back in the classroom with them.”

The school district is currently looking for feedback from the public on this drafted plan. To get to the districts feedback form, and see a full breakdown of the plan, go to tfsd.org.

