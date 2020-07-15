Bachmeier named to Davey O’Brien watch list

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Boise State quarterback found himself as one of the 30 athletes up for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award List on Tuesday.

Hank Bachmeier finished 2019 going 7-1 as a starter, accumulating 1,879 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with a rushing TD.

He made history for BSU, becoming the first Bronco freshman to start at quarterback in the season opener, when he rallied the Broncos for the 36-31 win at Florida State.

Three BSU players have made the preseason watch lists so far:

QB Hank Bachmeier

Davey O’Brien Award

N Kekaula Kaniho

Lott IMPACT Trophy

CB Jalen Walker

Chuck Bednarik Award

