Baseball league for adults and teens with special needs seeks Twin Falls area volunteers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Alternative Baseball Organization is looking for volunteer coaches, managers and players to participate in a new baseball program serving the Twin Falls area.

Alternative baseball is a baseball experience for teens age 15 and older with autism and other disabilities that seeks to help social and physical skills in sport and in life. Players of all experience levels can join, regardless of whether they require to be pitched to slow overhand or hit off the tee.

Commissioner and CEO of Alternative Baseball Taylor Duncan says he has autism himself and wasn’t able to participate in competitive sports due to developmental delays, in addition to social stigmas from those who think what one with autism can and cannot accomplish.

“With the help of my mom, teachers, mentors and coaches who believed in me, I’ve gotten to where I am today in my life,” Duncan said. “To live with the goal to inspire, raise awareness, and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball.”

Through the power of sport, Duncan said he hopes his organization gives others on the autism spectrum or with special needs an opportunity to be accepted and discover the best person they can be.

View some of Duncan’s efforts featured on ESPN’s baseball tonight, as well as a talk Duncan gave at TedXAtlanta.

Today, Duncan hopes to be able to continue to grow Alternative Baseball across the country, and believes the league can become a staple of the community for years to come. The Alternative Baseball and is setting up new programs in 12 states across the country, with more on the way.

To find out more information about Alternative Baseball, visit Alternativebaseball.org. There, you can go through the process of becoming a player, coach, umpire, and find opportunities about how else to volunteer.

