Club cancels 2020 Magic Valley Beer Festival

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - One of the liveliest events to grace Twin Falls City Park won’t happen this year due to pandemic related concerns. This year’s 9th annual Magic Valley Bear Festival slated to take place on Aug. 1 has been canceled by the Blue Lakes Rotary Club.

The announcement was made Friday on the Magic Valley Beer Festival Facebook page.

Due to concerns of the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Magic Valley Beer Festival has been cancelled by Blue Lakes Rotary Club.

Rotarian and co-chair of the 2021 Beer Festival Jennifer Moss said the decision was anything but easy.

“This was an extremely hard decision,” she said. “The money we raise does get spent locally for the most part and than on other Rotary projects on a district and a global level.”

Moss said Rotarians put the possibility of holding the festival to the four-way test. According to rotary.org, the four-way test is described as a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide.

“First we ask is it the truth?” Moss said in describing the test. “Second is it fair to all who’s concerned? Third, will it bring goodwill and better friendship? And fourth will it be beneficial to all concerned?”

Ultimately after going through the test, Moss said the tough decision was made.

“We love that event clearly,” she said. “We had to make a decision and when we put the four-way test up against, we decided the safest option and most responsible option for the community was to cancel this years event.”

Despite this year’s cancellation, Moss says they haven’t given out hope of potentially holding the beer festival in another form.

“That being said, we are working on some alternatives that we’re really excited about,” Moss said.

After announcing the cancellation was announced on the Magic Valley Beer Festival page on Friday, a second post was made asking people to save the date Aug. 7, saying a virtual option could be coming soon.

New BeerFest Experience is in the making for virtual beer drinking! Stay Tuned and Pray to the Beer Gods. We will have something fun for a safe virtual option coming sooon. Watch our Facebook Page.

Moss said she couldn’t give any specifics on what’s to come but did urge beer enthusiast to stay up to date with Blue Lakes Rotarians and Magic Valley Beer Festival on social media.

“We’ve got some fun things coming up at ya.”

