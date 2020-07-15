Advertisement

Club cancels 2020 Magic Valley Beer Festival

Rotary club cancels 9th annual event at Twin Falls City Park, virtual option in the works
After careful consideration the Blue Lakes Rotary Club decided to cancel this year's Magic Valley Beer Festival.
After careful consideration the Blue Lakes Rotary Club decided to cancel this year's Magic Valley Beer Festival.(KMVT)
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:16 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - One of the liveliest events to grace Twin Falls City Park won’t happen this year due to pandemic related concerns. This year’s 9th annual Magic Valley Bear Festival slated to take place on Aug. 1 has been canceled by the Blue Lakes Rotary Club.

The announcement was made Friday on the Magic Valley Beer Festival Facebook page.

Rotarian and co-chair of the 2021 Beer Festival Jennifer Moss said the decision was anything but easy.

“This was an extremely hard decision,” she said. “The money we raise does get spent locally for the most part and than on other Rotary projects on a district and a global level.”

Moss said Rotarians put the possibility of holding the festival to the four-way test. According to rotary.org, the four-way test is described as a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide.

“First we ask is it the truth?” Moss said in describing the test. “Second is it fair to all who’s concerned? Third, will it bring goodwill and better friendship? And fourth will it be beneficial to all concerned?”

Ultimately after going through the test, Moss said the tough decision was made.

“We love that event clearly,” she said. “We had to make a decision and when we put the four-way test up against, we decided the safest option and most responsible option for the community was to cancel this years event.”

Despite this year’s cancellation, Moss says they haven’t given out hope of potentially holding the beer festival in another form.

“That being said, we are working on some alternatives that we’re really excited about,” Moss said.

After announcing the cancellation was announced on the Magic Valley Beer Festival page on Friday, a second post was made asking people to save the date Aug. 7, saying a virtual option could be coming soon.

Moss said she couldn’t give any specifics on what’s to come but did urge beer enthusiast to stay up to date with Blue Lakes Rotarians and Magic Valley Beer Festival on social media.

“We’ve got some fun things coming up at ya.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho appeals ballot initiative ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot.

News

Lawsuit threatened over about-face on grizzly reintroduction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state.

News

South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
The South-Central Public Health District’s Board of Health stopped short of issuing a face mask ordinance in meeting on Wednesday, but did vote 5-2 in support of a resolution which encourages the wearing of face mask among residents.

News

Treasure hunt: Michigan man buries $1M worth of jewelry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Man is starting a real-life treasure hunt with $1million worth of gold and jewelry.

News

Remote work could be here to stay after COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed business operations from Wall Street to Main Street, and some of those changes could be here to stay, says southern Idaho business owner Senate Eskridge.

Latest News

News

Jerome Chamber of Commerce event discusses state of county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
Jerome County leaders say the economy and community is fairing well despite COVID-19 related challenges.

News

South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The Board of Health for South Central Public Health District voted 5-2 in support of a resolution encouraging the use of face masks, but stopped short of a mandate.

COVID-19 Resources

State recreation website helps Idahoans recreate safely during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The website recreate.idaho.gov, provides Idahoans a tool to help us safely enjoy and maintain all the recreation opportunities the Gem State has to offer, as well as support local outdoor businesses.

News

Tamarack provides health care workers free day passes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Tamarack Ski Resort and the Idaho Hospital Association are doing what they can to give back to the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Idaho hospitals keep an eye on overcrowding

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Officials are keeping an eye on the number of coronavirus hospitalizations to ensure overcrowding isn't an issue.

News

United Way hosts back-to-school supply drive for Jerome students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
United Way is hoping to donate 500 backpacks to Jerome students this year.