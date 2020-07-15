College child care center will be open for students this Fall semester

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) With a national discussion surrounding the opening of schools, some parents in the Twin Falls area are wondering what child care facilities are going to look like, or if they will be open at all.

The Early Childhood Education Learning Center on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho helps provide working parents who are also students with convenient and affordable childcare, but right now parents have one question on their mind.

“We have gotten a lot of phone calls from parents,” said Melissa Shabi coordinator at the Early Childhood Education Learning Center. “Some of them are asking if we are going to be open. That is their biggest question. When can they bring their children back?”

She said the center will be operating at full capacity of 53 students for the fall semester, but they are exploring the idea of staggering times for drop offs, taking temperatures, and limiting group sizes, along with other things.

“The biggest thing is having children outside most of the day,” Shabi said. “We have a lot of open space. It’s a lot better for them to be outside instead of coped up in one area.”

Jayde Wilson, who is an administrative assistant at CSI, said the school offers $800 to $1,000 scholarships per child every semester to parents who are in need of assistance for childcare. The school generally hands out about 15 every semester, but she has noticed a lack of applicants for this upcoming semester.

“So we have had a little bit of a decrease in applicants, and a lot of the things we have seen is students asking us if we are going to have our own childcare facility open,” Wilson said.

The school is trying to get the word out that they are open for business because they know how important childcare is to their students.

“Think about being a student, plus a parent, trying to go to school,” said Pat Weber, coordinator for Center of New Directions at CSI. “Tuition is one thing, books is another. Now try to add childcare on top of that.”

