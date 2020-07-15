Advertisement

College child care center will be open for students this Fall semester

CSI learning center will be open at full capacity
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:15 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) With a national discussion surrounding the opening of schools, some parents in the Twin Falls area are wondering what child care facilities are going to look like, or if they will be open at all.

The Early Childhood Education Learning Center on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho helps provide working parents who are also students with convenient and affordable childcare, but right now parents have one question on their mind.

“We have gotten a lot of phone calls from parents,” said Melissa Shabi coordinator at the Early Childhood Education Learning Center. “Some of them are asking if we are going to be open. That is their biggest question. When can they bring their children back?”

She said the center will be operating at full capacity of 53 students for the fall semester, but they are exploring the idea of staggering times for drop offs, taking temperatures, and limiting group sizes, along with other things.

“The biggest thing is having children outside most of the day,” Shabi said. “We have a lot of open space. It’s a lot better for them to be outside instead of coped up in one area.”

Jayde Wilson, who is an administrative assistant at CSI, said the school offers $800 to $1,000 scholarships per child every semester to parents who are in need of assistance for childcare. The school generally hands out about 15 every semester, but she has noticed a lack of applicants for this upcoming semester.

“So we have had a little bit of a decrease in applicants, and a lot of the things we have seen is students asking us if we are going to have our own childcare facility open,” Wilson said.

The school is trying to get the word out that they are open for business because they know how important childcare is to their students.

“Think about being a student, plus a parent, trying to go to school,” said Pat Weber, coordinator for Center of New Directions at CSI. “Tuition is one thing, books is another. Now try to add childcare on top of that.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho appeals ballot initiative ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot.

News

Lawsuit threatened over about-face on grizzly reintroduction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state.

News

South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
The South-Central Public Health District’s Board of Health stopped short of issuing a face mask ordinance in meeting on Wednesday, but did vote 5-2 in support of a resolution which encourages the wearing of face mask among residents.

News

Treasure hunt: Michigan man buries $1M worth of jewelry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Man is starting a real-life treasure hunt with $1million worth of gold and jewelry.

News

Remote work could be here to stay after COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed business operations from Wall Street to Main Street, and some of those changes could be here to stay, says southern Idaho business owner Senate Eskridge.

Latest News

News

Jerome Chamber of Commerce event discusses state of county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
Jerome County leaders say the economy and community is fairing well despite COVID-19 related challenges.

News

South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The Board of Health for South Central Public Health District voted 5-2 in support of a resolution encouraging the use of face masks, but stopped short of a mandate.

COVID-19 Resources

State recreation website helps Idahoans recreate safely during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The website recreate.idaho.gov, provides Idahoans a tool to help us safely enjoy and maintain all the recreation opportunities the Gem State has to offer, as well as support local outdoor businesses.

News

Tamarack provides health care workers free day passes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Tamarack Ski Resort and the Idaho Hospital Association are doing what they can to give back to the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Idaho hospitals keep an eye on overcrowding

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Officials are keeping an eye on the number of coronavirus hospitalizations to ensure overcrowding isn't an issue.

News

United Way hosts back-to-school supply drive for Jerome students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
United Way is hoping to donate 500 backpacks to Jerome students this year.