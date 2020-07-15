CSI volleyball coach on uncertainty surrounding NCAA

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho is learning to adjust to a new schedule set forth by the NJCAA, but it could pose some issues for mid-year transfers.

Volleyball’s practice season will be lengthy, running from August 15 until November 15.

(KMVT)

Their championship season will have a start date of January 11, with matches beginning on January 29.

Coach Jim Cartisser told KMVT this is one of the best recruiting classes he’s ever had, there’s just a lot of unknowns with the NCAA.

“If Division I winds up going in the fall and we go in the spring, I have three kids scheduled to transfer at semester to their Division I schools and that could make my life really interesting,” Cartisser said.

He has two student-athletes committed to D-I programs, Gonzaga and San Jose State.

Plus local product Taylor Burnham, who’s graduating after fall semester and going to shop colleges.

