Health officials see an increase in COVID-19 cases contracted in public areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -South Central Public Health is seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases contracted in public areas.

The district seen the trend in Cassia, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.

Health officials are reminding residents to take precautions and remember that in counties with community spread, the virus may be spreading from people who aren’t showing symptoms or from people with mild symptoms they attribute to something else.

Brianna Bodily, the health district’s public information officer, said a lot of the numbers they’ve seen have been bigger than previous surges.

“Most of these cases are in public areas,” Bodily said. “It isn’t tied necessarily to increased testing, this isn’t tied to outbreaks in specific facilities. This is a lot of cases that we’re seeing that people are picking up in parks, businesses, wherever they’re going throughout the community. There’s no major trend except that more people are getting out and fewer people are taking precautions. So more of us are getting sick.”

If people are going out out in public, here a few reminders.

“Make sure you can keep 6 feet away from you and other people who you don’t live with,” Bodily said. “Make sure that you can wear a mask and you do so for the protection of others. Stay home when you’re sick, even just a sniffle. And definitely make sure to wash your hands as frequently as possible.”

Bodily says they don’t want people to live in fear, but they do need to take precautions.

“This is not a regular summer, this is not a regular year. It’s important that you do everything you can to protect your health. Enjoy your life while you do it, still go out and have fun, go hike, go enjoy the outdoors that we have in all of our counties here. Just make sure that when you leave your home, you are doing everything you can to protect your health, your family’s health, and the health of the people around you,” Bodily said.

