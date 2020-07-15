Advertisement

Idaho hospitals see increase in COVID-19 cases, mourn doctor’s death

Hospital officials discuss readiness for more potential coronavirus patients
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:30 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Monday, the death of a 45-year-old nurse practitioner from Caldwell marked the youngest person in Idaho to die from COVID-19.

The Idaho health community mourns the death of Samantha Hickey.

“It really is a reminder of the gut wrenching effect of this pandemic. And it’s just tragic, " said St. Luke’s Health System President and CEO Chris Roth.

"We all need to take care of one another and look out for our respective health and wellness," St. Luke's President and...

Posted by St. Luke's Health System on Monday, July 13, 2020

St. Luke’s, in Idaho, is seeing an increase in ICU patients.

“Here at St. Luke’s our intensive care unit is consistently operating at 130% now of what is normal operating volume for us, “ said St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Souza.

Putting you first, KMVT wanted to know what that means for the Magic Valley

“We’re seeing big numbers here at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. We had a huge number of admissions yesterday. A lot of COVID patients in the hospital, but a lot of non-COVID patients too, " said Joshua Kern, VP of Medical Affairs for St. Luke’s in the Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River.

With rising numbers, will there be enough personal protective equipment?

“The answer to that is an unequivocal yes. We have enough PPE,” Kern said.

If the Treasure Valley continues to spike, patients could be moved to the Magic Valley.

“That’s very possible, especially if the numbers continue to rise dramatically,” he said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho appeals ballot initiative ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot.

News

Lawsuit threatened over about-face on grizzly reintroduction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A conservation group is threatening to sue the Trump administration over its sudden reversal of plans to restore grizzly bears in the North Cascade mountain range of Washington state.

News

South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Garrett Hottle
The South-Central Public Health District’s Board of Health stopped short of issuing a face mask ordinance in meeting on Wednesday, but did vote 5-2 in support of a resolution which encourages the wearing of face mask among residents.

News

Treasure hunt: Michigan man buries $1M worth of jewelry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Man is starting a real-life treasure hunt with $1million worth of gold and jewelry.

News

Remote work could be here to stay after COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed business operations from Wall Street to Main Street, and some of those changes could be here to stay, says southern Idaho business owner Senate Eskridge.

Latest News

News

Jerome Chamber of Commerce event discusses state of county

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
Jerome County leaders say the economy and community is fairing well despite COVID-19 related challenges.

News

South Central Board of Health approves resolution encouraging use of masks, stops short of mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
The Board of Health for South Central Public Health District voted 5-2 in support of a resolution encouraging the use of face masks, but stopped short of a mandate.

COVID-19 Resources

State recreation website helps Idahoans recreate safely during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The website recreate.idaho.gov, provides Idahoans a tool to help us safely enjoy and maintain all the recreation opportunities the Gem State has to offer, as well as support local outdoor businesses.

News

Tamarack provides health care workers free day passes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Tamarack Ski Resort and the Idaho Hospital Association are doing what they can to give back to the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Idaho hospitals keep an eye on overcrowding

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Officials are keeping an eye on the number of coronavirus hospitalizations to ensure overcrowding isn't an issue.

News

United Way hosts back-to-school supply drive for Jerome students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
United Way is hoping to donate 500 backpacks to Jerome students this year.