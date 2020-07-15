Idaho hospitals see increase in COVID-19 cases, mourn doctor’s death

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Monday, the death of a 45-year-old nurse practitioner from Caldwell marked the youngest person in Idaho to die from COVID-19.

The Idaho health community mourns the death of Samantha Hickey.

“It really is a reminder of the gut wrenching effect of this pandemic. And it’s just tragic, " said St. Luke’s Health System President and CEO Chris Roth.

"We all need to take care of one another and look out for our respective health and wellness," St. Luke's President and... Posted by St. Luke's Health System on Monday, July 13, 2020

St. Luke’s, in Idaho, is seeing an increase in ICU patients.

“Here at St. Luke’s our intensive care unit is consistently operating at 130% now of what is normal operating volume for us, “ said St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Souza.

Putting you first, KMVT wanted to know what that means for the Magic Valley

“We’re seeing big numbers here at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. We had a huge number of admissions yesterday. A lot of COVID patients in the hospital, but a lot of non-COVID patients too, " said Joshua Kern, VP of Medical Affairs for St. Luke’s in the Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River.

With rising numbers, will there be enough personal protective equipment?

“The answer to that is an unequivocal yes. We have enough PPE,” Kern said.

If the Treasure Valley continues to spike, patients could be moved to the Magic Valley.

“That’s very possible, especially if the numbers continue to rise dramatically,” he said.

