Idaho gas prices stay level

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In Idaho gas prices have stayed even since the beginning of July.

A gallon in the gem state sits at $2.35.

This is five cents more expensive than a month ago. However, it is 60 cents cheaper than a year ago, Idaho AAA says.

In the near future, demand for fuel may change.

“There could be a situation here where that confidence to travel and get out and drive is going to be pretty shaky,” said Public and Government Affairs Director of AAA Idaho Matthew Conde. “So, here in the next few weeks, we are going to be keeping a close eye on it. But right now, gas prices are looking pretty good, and continue to be much cheaper than a year ago.”

In Twin Falls, gas prices are $2.27.

Check out AAA’s fuel price map.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.