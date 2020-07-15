Advertisement

Idaho hospitals keep an eye on overcrowding

By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:44 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb around the country and in Idaho. Monday Idaho saw its youngest person die from the disease, a 45-year-old nurse from Caldwell.

With the rising number of cases, many states are seeing their hospitals fill up. Idaho is at a record high for hospitalizations since the start of coronavirus with the latest numbers showing 129 hospitalizations state wide.

While the number of cases and hospitalizations is going up, the South Central Public Health District is not yet worried about their hospitals getting overcrowded, but it is something they are constantly keeping an eye on and will let the public know if it gets to that point.

“Of course the best method is to prevent that in the first place,” said Brianna Bodily, the public information officer for the South Central Public Health District. “I think there is a lot of misconception about COVID-19, that because the death rate is typically highest among our senior citizens and that our young and healthy are not going to end up in the hospital and that’s not true. We have seen cases of very young people have ended up hospitalized, very healthy people ended up hospitalized because COVID-19 does affect our systems in different ways.”

She added there are some severe effects that can lead to lifelong consequences and to take precautions every time people leave the house and are around others in public.

