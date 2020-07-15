Advertisement

Keep Idaho Clean initiative aims to keep Idaho free from trash and graffiti

Kickoff event and trash pickup day slated for Saturday
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Southern Idaho Tourism is launching an ongoing campaign Saturday to help keep Idaho a clean place to live.

The Southern Idaho Tourism noticed an increase in vandalism and trash around southern Idaho and wanted to do something to help. The organization created an app called Keep Idaho Clean.

The app is free to everyone and on the app people can take pictures of the trash they have picked up and also of any graffiti on public land.

At the end of each month, people who submit the trash they have picked up can win prizes.

Idaho is a beautiful state, those who recreate must work together to keep it clean and preserve it for the future! ♻️ 🗑...

Posted by Visit Southern Idaho on Thursday, July 16, 2020

On Saturday, they are hosting a trash clean up day to celebrate the launch of the app and to educate people about carrying out all the trash that they bring with them.

“People can come here to the Twin Falls Visitor Center parking lot,” said Melissa Barry from Southern Idaho Tourism. “We will have gloves and bags for people to pick up for free that will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then from there, you can spread out help pick up trash, and then if you download the Keep Idaho Clean app you can take pictures of each one of the pieces of trash or graffiti that you find you can earn points, and then in return you can get gift cards from local businesses. Twofold, trying to give back not only to the people participating but also to the local businesses that are here.”

The campaign is ongoing, and prizes will be given out at the end of each month. Southern Idaho Tourism partnered with Mid-Snake Resource Recreation and Development Association to make this happen.

Download the Keep Idaho Clean app
Android
iOS

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Billiard, Ernest “Mac”

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Ernest "Mac" Billiard, 86, of Hagerman, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Pickett Ranch and Sheep Company carries on farming lifestyle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Salute to Farmers: Pickett Ranch and Sheep Company. The Pickett's have been in the Magic Valley since 1881.

Homepage

United Way hosts back to school supply drive for Jerome students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
United Way of South Central Idaho hosts school supply drive

News

Magic Valley Arts Council cancels Art in the Park events

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The Magic Valley Arts Council has decided the cancel the annual Art in the Park festivities this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is planning an online event for children.

Latest News

Homepage

Sun Valley man publishes novel about Ernest Hemingway and his ties to the Wood River Valley

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Sun Valley man publishes novel about Ernest Hemingway and his ties to the Wood River Valley

Obituaries

Ellison, Aubriana Taylyn

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Aubriana Taylyn Ellison, 16, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 of injuries in an auto accident north of Gooding.

Obituaries

Sullivan, James “Jim”

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
James “Jim” Sullivan, an 88-year-old resident of Hagerman and formerly of Paul and Pocatello, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, after a short stay at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

News

Ketchum art festival completes 22nd event despite almost being cancelled

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jake Brasil
The Ketchum art show celebrated its 22nd year this weekend, featuring current and former Blaine County artists. The festival almost didn't happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic

News

Magic Valley Festival fills summer void for Kimberly residents

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:12 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Steve Kirch
Covid 19 has forced many Summer activities to be cancelled in Idaho this year, but a group of people from Kimberly were able to overcome the odds and give their neighbors something to do this weekend in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Obituaries

Kerbs, Farrell Eugene

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:49 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Farrell Eugene Kerbs, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side from complications from a broken hip, and other ailments.