Keep Idaho Clean initiative aims to keep Idaho free from trash and graffiti

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Southern Idaho Tourism is launching an ongoing campaign Saturday to help keep Idaho a clean place to live.

The Southern Idaho Tourism noticed an increase in vandalism and trash around southern Idaho and wanted to do something to help. The organization created an app called Keep Idaho Clean.

The app is free to everyone and on the app people can take pictures of the trash they have picked up and also of any graffiti on public land.

At the end of each month, people who submit the trash they have picked up can win prizes.

On Saturday, they are hosting a trash clean up day to celebrate the launch of the app and to educate people about carrying out all the trash that they bring with them.

“People can come here to the Twin Falls Visitor Center parking lot,” said Melissa Barry from Southern Idaho Tourism. “We will have gloves and bags for people to pick up for free that will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then from there, you can spread out help pick up trash, and then if you download the Keep Idaho Clean app you can take pictures of each one of the pieces of trash or graffiti that you find you can earn points, and then in return you can get gift cards from local businesses. Twofold, trying to give back not only to the people participating but also to the local businesses that are here.”

The campaign is ongoing, and prizes will be given out at the end of each month. Southern Idaho Tourism partnered with Mid-Snake Resource Recreation and Development Association to make this happen.

