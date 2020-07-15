Advertisement

Magic Valley Arts Council cancels Art in the Park events

Council plans virtual Kids Art in the Park event
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Arts Council has decided the cancel the annual Art in the Park festivities this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is planning an online event for children.

This would have been the 61st consecutive year for Art in the Park and the second year for Arts and Eats – Food Truck Fest. The event was slated for July 24-25.

However, Kids Art in the Park will still be held, although it will all be virtual, and those interested can register here.

Art council Executive Director Erik Allen told KMVT it wasn’t an easy decision.

“The community should be aware that the Magic Valley Arts Council has their best interest in mind all the time,” Allen said. “That’s exactly why we chose to cancel this. And we’re really grateful for supporting us and it’s a little bit of a tragedy to cancel it this late and so close, but the way that the numbers have gone we’re just, we felt like we had no choice in regards to public safety.”

Artist booth, jury fees and food vendor booth fees will be refunded, and checks mailed this week Allen said.

