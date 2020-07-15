Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Eric Brill
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:59 AM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Near average (if not, slightly above) temperatures are expected over the next week throughout the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region, which means the return of the 90s!! The Wood River Valley looks to have above average temps as the middle of July continues on!

Plenty of sunshine and a developing area of high pressure will result in more ‘typical’ weather for July over the next seven days. No records are going to be close to even being threatened, but, it will feel pretty warm over the next week, thanks in large part to the cold fronts that Southern Idaho has experienced over the past few months.

Since this is Southern Idaho, there of course will be some breezy days as well. At the time of me typing this out, I expected Friday and Monday to have the best chances of breezier weather than any other day, but the weekend will be a little bit breezy as well.

Dry weather is also within the forecast, but a very stray shower or thunderstorm isn’t impossible for late Monday into early Tuesday, as well as late next Wednesday. With that said, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see all of Southern Idaho 100% dry over the next seven days.

Keep cool, and try to enjoy the sunshine if you can! We have entered the warmest stretch of the entire calendar year, and our temperatures are starting to reflect that! Generally, the second half of July and first half of August, on average, are the warmest parts of the year for Southern Idaho.

‘<a href=“http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/” target=“_blank”><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

-----------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY NIGHT (July 15, 2020)

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 58. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 51. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY (July 16th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies and warmer. High: 91. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High: 86. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 62. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 55. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY (July 17th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High: 93. Low: 64.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High: 88. Low: 54.

SATURDAY (July 18th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 92. Low: 61.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 85. Low: 53.

SUNDAY (July 19th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 91. Low: 59.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 85. Low: 53.

MONDAY (July 20th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High: 93. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 87. Low: 55

TUESDAY (July 21st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and hotter. High: 96. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High: 88. Low: 57.

WEDNESDAY (July 22nd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 95.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 89.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Dennis
Weather Forecast for July 16, 2020

Weather

Online Morning Weather 7-16-2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Dennis
It is going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have sunny skies and dry conditions today in all locations as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to have mainly sunny skies, and most locations are going to be dry, but a couple stray rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the South Hills. It is also going to be hot tomorrow as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Forecast

Wednesday evening's online weather update {7/15/2020}

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill

Weather

Online Morning Weather 7-15-2020

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:34 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
We are going to have beautiful summer weather again today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, warm temperatures (highs in the 80s), and a little bit of a breeze during the afternoon and evening (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph). Tonight is then going to have clear skies and mild temperatures as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to be warmer than today is going to be as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 90s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have sunny skies tomorrow, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Latest News

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Morning Weather Forecast for July 14, 2020

Forecast

Tuesday evening's online weather update {7/14/2020}

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:20 PM MDT

Weather

Online Morning Weather 7-14-2020

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
We are going to have beautiful summer weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, a little bit of a breeze (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph), and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear to clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow’s weather is then basically going to be a repeat of today’s weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and a little bit of a breeze as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures tomorrow are also still going to be pretty pleasant for this time of year, although they are going to be a little bit warmer than today’s temperatures are going to be, as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:23 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Morning Weather Forecast for July 13, 2020

Forecast

Monday evening's online weather update {7/13/2020}

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill

Weather

Online Morning Weather 7-13-2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:46 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
A cold front worked its way through our area overnight, and because of this cold front, it is going to be breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be a little bit cooler today than it was yesterday (thanks to this cold front) as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions today in all locations. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies and nice temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy before midnight tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. Tomorrow is then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be similar to today’s temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.