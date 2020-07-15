Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Near average (if not, slightly above) temperatures are expected over the next week throughout the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region, which means the return of the 90s!! The Wood River Valley looks to have above average temps as the middle of July continues on!

Plenty of sunshine and a developing area of high pressure will result in more ‘typical’ weather for July over the next seven days. No records are going to be close to even being threatened, but, it will feel pretty warm over the next week, thanks in large part to the cold fronts that Southern Idaho has experienced over the past few months.

Since this is Southern Idaho, there of course will be some breezy days as well. At the time of me typing this out, I expected Friday and Monday to have the best chances of breezier weather than any other day, but the weekend will be a little bit breezy as well.

Dry weather is also within the forecast, but a very stray shower or thunderstorm isn’t impossible for late Monday into early Tuesday, as well as late next Wednesday. With that said, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see all of Southern Idaho 100% dry over the next seven days.

Keep cool, and try to enjoy the sunshine if you can! We have entered the warmest stretch of the entire calendar year, and our temperatures are starting to reflect that! Generally, the second half of July and first half of August, on average, are the warmest parts of the year for Southern Idaho.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT (July 15, 2020)

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 58. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 51. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY (July 16th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies and warmer. High: 91. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High: 86. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 62. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Low: 55. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY (July 17th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High: 93. Low: 64.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High: 88. Low: 54.

SATURDAY (July 18th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 92. Low: 61.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 85. Low: 53.

SUNDAY (July 19th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 91. Low: 59.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 85. Low: 53.

MONDAY (July 20th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High: 93. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and a little bit breezy. High: 87. Low: 55

TUESDAY (July 21st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and hotter. High: 96. Low: 62.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High: 88. Low: 57.

WEDNESDAY (July 22nd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 95.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 89.

