Two minors arrested, one faces attempted murder charges in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles, one on attempted murder charges, after two people were shot Tuesday at a residence outside Mountain Home.

Both suspects are under the age of 18 and their names will not be released. One is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and the second is being charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Officials said deputies responded to a report of shots fired with injuries at an Elmore County home. An ambulance responded to the scene and took two injured persons to the hospital. Both sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

This incident is believed to be an isolated event and poses no risk to the community.

