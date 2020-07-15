Advertisement

Two minors arrested, one faces attempted murder charges in Elmore County

Two people were shot and sustained nonlife-threatening injuries
Two minors have been arrested, one on two attempted murder charges, after two people were shot at a home outside of Mountain Home on Tuesday.
By Scott Hall and Vanessa Grieve
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:54 AM MDT
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles, one on attempted murder charges, after two people were shot Tuesday at a residence outside Mountain Home.

Both suspects are under the age of 18 and their names will not be released. One is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and the second is being charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Officials said deputies responded to a report of shots fired with injuries at an Elmore County home. An ambulance responded to the scene and took two injured persons to the hospital. Both sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

***UPDATE TO PRESS RELEASE*** Sheriff Mike Hollinshead On July 14, 2020 Elmore County Detectives arrested two juveniles...

Posted by Elmore County Sheriff Idaho on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

This incident is believed to be an isolated event and poses no risk to the community.

KMVT will continue to follow this investigation and bring you more information when available.

